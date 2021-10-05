When do PGA stars tee off at Shriners Open?
Golf fans looking for some firepower will find some fascinating groupings during the first two rounds of the Shriners Children’s Open. Here are four worth watching:
7:13 a.m., No. 1, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
Europe’s best young player, the reigning Masters champion, and the former Masters champion and world No. 1 with UNLV roots.
7:24 a.m., No. 10, Harris English, Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer
A two-time winner in 2021, the divisive nine-time winner, and a veteran with a penchant to go low
12:13 p.m., No. 1, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer
The hottest young player in golf, the four-time major champion, and the No. 12 player in the world.
12:24 p.m., No. 1, Martin Laird, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson
The defending champion, the big-hitting Ryder Cup hero, and a former U.S. Open champion.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.
Shriners Open
Tee times and pairings
Thursday/Friday
Rd. 1/Rd 2
1 Tee/10 Tee
6:40 a.m./11:40 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale; Tyler McCumber
6:51 a.m./11:51 a.m.: Ian Poulter; Brendan Steele; Bronson Burgoon
7:02 a.m./12:02 p.m.: Scott Stallings; Talor Gooch; Will Zalatoris
7:13 a.m./12:13 p.m.: Cam Davis, Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway.
7:24 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Sebastián Muñoz, Louis Oosthuizen.
7:35 a.m./12:35 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Sungjae Im, Dylan Frittelli.
7:46 a.m./12:46 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire.
7:57 a.m./12:57 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Chappell, William McGirt.
8:08 a.m./1:08 p.m.: Kevin Na, Jim Herman, Charley Hoffman,
8:19 a.m./1:19 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati, Seung-Yul Noh.
8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai.
8:41 a.m./1:41 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Chad Ramey, Jesse Mueller.
Rd. 1/Rd. 2
10 Tee/1 Tee
6:40 a.m./11:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim.
6:51 a.m./11:51 a.m.: James Hahn, Matt Wallace, Matthew NeSmith.
7:02 a.m./12:02 p.m.: Pat Perez, Brian Harman, Charl Schwartzel.
7:13 a.m./12:13 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott.
7:24 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Harris English, Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer.
7:35 a.m./12:35 p.m.: Martin Trainer, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson.
7:46 a.m./12:46 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Paul Casey.
7:57 a.m./12:57 p.m.: Seamus Power, Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar.
8:08 a.m./1:08 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston.
8:19 a.m./1:19 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge.
8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.: Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Hayden Buckley.
8:41 a.m./1:41 p.m.: Mito Pereira, Alex Smalley, Jin Jeong.
Rd. 1/Rd. 2
1 Tee/10 Tee
11:40 a.m./6:40 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy.
11:51 a.m./6:51 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Bill Haas, Wyndham Clark.
12:02 p.m./7:02 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Sepp Straka, Hank Lebioda.
12:13 p.m./7:13 a.m.: Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka.
12:24 p.m./7:24 a.m.: Martin Laird, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler.
12:35 p.m./7:35 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler.
12:46 p.m./7:46 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Matthew Wolff, Francesco Molinari.
12:57 p.m./7:57 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jimmy Walker.
1:08 p.m./8:08 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Roger Sloan,
1:19 p.m./8:19 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini.
1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Jared Wolfe, Rasmus Hojgaard.
1:41 p.m./8:41 a.m.: Cameron Young, Curtis Thompson, Kevin Yu.
Rd. 1/Rd. 2
10 Tee/1 Tee
11:40 a.m./6:40 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Nick Watney, Brandon Hagy.
11:51 a.m./6:51 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Luke List, J.J. Spaun.
12:02 p.m./7:02 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Mark Hubbard.
12:13 p.m./7:13 a.m.: Matt Jones, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd.
12:24 p.m./7:24 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski.
12:35 p.m./7:35 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Danny Willett.
12:46 p.m./7:46 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Nate Lashley, Graeme McDowell.
12:57 p.m./7:57 a.m.: Brian Gay, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell.
1:08 p.m./8:08 a.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs.
1:19 p.m./8:19 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder.
1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Seth Reeves, Harry Hall.
1:41 p.m./8:41 a.m.: Davis Riley, Taylor Moore, Kyle Westmoreland.