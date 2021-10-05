When do PGA stars tee off at Shriners Open?

Golf fans looking for some firepower will find some fascinating groupings during the first two rounds of the Shriners Children’s Open. Here are four worth watching.

Adam Scott hits on the ninth tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

7:13 a.m., No. 1, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

Europe’s best young player, the reigning Masters champion, and the former Masters champion and world No. 1 with UNLV roots.

7:24 a.m., No. 10, Harris English, Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer

A two-time winner in 2021, the divisive nine-time winner, and a veteran with a penchant to go low

12:13 p.m., No. 1, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer

The hottest young player in golf, the four-time major champion, and the No. 12 player in the world.

12:24 p.m., No. 1, Martin Laird, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson

The defending champion, the big-hitting Ryder Cup hero, and a former U.S. Open champion.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.