When do PGA stars tee off at Shriners Open?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
Adam Scott hits on the ninth tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC ...
Adam Scott hits on the ninth tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golf fans looking for some firepower will find some fascinating groupings during the first two rounds of the Shriners Children’s Open. Here are four worth watching:

7:13 a.m., No. 1, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

Europe’s best young player, the reigning Masters champion, and the former Masters champion and world No. 1 with UNLV roots.

7:24 a.m., No. 10, Harris English, Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer

A two-time winner in 2021, the divisive nine-time winner, and a veteran with a penchant to go low

12:13 p.m., No. 1, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer

The hottest young player in golf, the four-time major champion, and the No. 12 player in the world.

12:24 p.m., No. 1, Martin Laird, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson

The defending champion, the big-hitting Ryder Cup hero, and a former U.S. Open champion.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

