Three Las Vegas golfers earn spots in upcoming major

Three Las Vegas golfers punched their ticket to the 2024 U.S. Open on Monday after surviving the longest day in golf.

Isaiah Salinda at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seamus Power at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas residents Seamus Power, Rico Hoey and Isaiah Salinda punched their tickets to next week’s U.S. Open after surviving the longest day in golf.

The trio were among nearly 700 players – including two dozen with Southern Nevada ties – taking part in final qualifying Monday. The 36-hole tests at 13 locations were staged to fill the 68 remaining spots in the national championship at North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort.

Las Vegans Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee and Kurt Kitayama were exempt from qualifying and are in the U.S. Open field. The tournament begins June 13.

Here’s how the local players fared Monday:

*Ridgeway, Ontario: Hoey began his second round at Cherry Hill Club with four birdies and an eagle over his first six holes. He finished third at 11 under to secure one of the seven spots available in the day’s largest qualifier. Doug Ghim fell two shots shy of earning his spot, while Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett and Justin Suh were well back. Charley Hoffman withdrew before play began.

*Rockville, Md.: Salinda, a winner earlier this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, was co-medalist at 9 under at Woodmont Country Club to nab one of three spots.

*Columbus, Ohio: Power birdied his final hole at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course to finish at 10 under. He was a co-medalist and avoided a large playoff for the bulk of the five spots.

*Alpharetta, Ga.: Recent UNLV graduate Yuki Moriyama finished at 6 under, five shots shy of the three spots available at the Golf Club of Georgia.

*Springfield, Ohio: UNLV alum Adam Scott lost a three-hole playoff to Cam Davis at Springfield Country Club for the fourth and final spot. The result means Scott’s streak of 91 consecutive majors played will come to an end.

*Bend, Ore.: Local pros Zane Thomas and Jhared Hack finished in the middle of the pack at Pronghorn Resort in a qualifier offering just two spots.

*Daly City, Calif.: Grant Booth tied for eighth at 7 under but fell three shots shy of earning one of four spots at Lake Merced. Amateur Matthew Manganello and Shadow Creek professional Erik Matthewson finished well back, while Taylor Montgomery withdrew before hitting a shot.

*Dallas: In one of the largest qualifiers held one week earlier, Harry Hall, Danny Lee, Ryan Moore, Kevin Na, Scott Piercy, Nick Watney and UNLV alums Casey Fowles and Garrick Higgo all fell short.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.