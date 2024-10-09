UNLV men’s golf captures 1st tournament title since 2021

The Rebels, led by Zach Little and Caden Fioroni, won the prestigious Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas for their first title in more than three years.

UNLV players and coaches hold the trophy following their win at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas. (UNLV Athletics)

The UNLV’s men’s golf team surged to the front early in the final round, then held on to win the prestigious Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas on Tuesday for the Rebels’ first team title in more than three years.

Sophomore Zach Little and senior Caden Fioroni led the way as the Rebels, who finished at 34 under at Trinity Forest Golf Club, two strokes better than Loyola Marymount. Host SMU was third, four shots behind.

The win marks the first team title for the Rebels since the Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder Creek Golf Club in March 2021.

Little, a sophomore transfer from Central Arkansas, was making his tournament debut for the Rebels. He held the second-round lead and shared the top spot late in the final round before a closing double-bogey dropped him into a tie for fourth with Fioroni at 11 under.

SMU junior Zachary Kingsland claimed the individual title at 14 under.

Among other Rebels, senior Trevor Lewis tied for 16th at 7 under, junior Wyatt Plattner tied for 23rd at 5 under, and senior Brett Sawaia tied for 73rd at 9 over. Sophomore Dillon Dean, playing as an individual, tied for 40th at 1 over.

“This was a very rewarding victory for the team, as well as a true team effort,” coach Jean-Paul Hebert said of his first win as UNLV’s coach. “We have a hard-working group that loves to compete, and they are dedicated to the improvement process.”

The Rebels had finished ninth and fourth in events to start the season. They have one more tournament remaining in the fall, the Fallen Oak Classic Oct. 19-21 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.