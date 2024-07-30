105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golf

UNLV women’s golfer crosses off bucket list items

McKenzi Hall of UNLV chips the ball from the 13th rough onto the green during the first day of ...
McKenzi Hall of UNLV chips the ball from the 13th rough onto the green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
McKenzi Hall of UNLV watches the ball from the 13th tee during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobi ...
McKenzi Hall of UNLV watches the ball from the 13th tee during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
McKenzi Hall of UNLV waves to friends watching her on the 13th tee during the first day of the ...
McKenzi Hall of UNLV waves to friends watching her on the 13th tee during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
McKenzi Hall of UNLV chips the ball from the 13th rough onto the green during the first day of ...
McKenzi Hall of UNLV chips the ball from the 13th rough onto the green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Junior McKenzi Hall became just the second woman in UNLV history to shoot 64 in competition on ...
Junior McKenzi Hall became just the second woman in UNLV history to shoot 64 in competition on her way to the title at the Dick Maguire Invitational. (UNLV Athletics)
More Stories
Tom Kim raises the winning trophy on final day play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Su ...
Shriners Children’s Open gets dates on 2024 fall calendar
Golf course southwest of Las Vegas has closed
Jackson Parrish won the Nevada Men's State Amateur on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club (Nevada ...
Slow and steady works for Coral Academy alum in Nevada State Am
Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts on the 14th green during a practice round ahead of ...
Las Vegas resident one of golf experts’ best bets for 2024 British Open
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 4:08 pm
 

It’s been a year of bucket list items for McKenzi Hall.

The UNLV golfer won her first college tournament in September, played in her first LPGA Tour event in April and captured the Nevada State Women’s Amateur title this month to give her three memories to last a lifetime.

“There’s so many women that were Hall of Famers that are on that trophy,” Hall said of the state amateur. “It means everything to be able to have my name on that trophy finally, especially with it being maybe one of my last opportunities.”

Hall went wire-to-wire to win the title, shooting two rounds of even-par at Bear’s Best to open the tournament. She took control in the final round, playing a four-hole stretch in 4 under to pull away from Bishop Gorman junior Samantha Harris and finish at 4-under 212 for a four-shot win.

“The last day I was finally able to kind of get everything working together,” she said. “I putted well, and I was hitting greens.”

She had a similar feeling in September when she won the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in UNLV’s first start of the season.

“Going into the season last year, I definitely didn’t expect to win a tournament,” she said. “Obviously that’s always a goal, but college golf is really hard. But knowing that I won that event showed me I can compete with all the top girls.”

But Hall got a reality check in April when she was given a sponsor exemption into the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek. She finished at the back of the pack in the 96-player field featuring the best players in professional golf.

“I honestly can’t really believe that I played in it,” she said. “I didn’t play as well as I wanted, obviously. Everything was kind of stressful. I have never been in that position before.”

She could find herself in the field again in 2025. Tournament organizers are reserving one of their sponsor exemptions for a local player, and a good senior season at UNLV could land Hall in that coveted spot again.

She’s spending the summer getting ready for her senior season. She’s hopeful of winning another tournament and getting the Rebels back to the NCAA regionals, but mostly she wants to play good golf.

“I just want to have a good year,” she said. “Just to have a consistent year of good golf. I think if I can do that, it’ll definitely show me that I can play on tour.”

Desert Inn Classic

Craig Erickson finished at 2-under 140 at Spanish Trail to win the championship flight of the Desert Inn Classic over the weekend. Erickson shot rounds of 69-71 to hold off Alex Forristal by three shots.

In the Senior division, Rick Sepp’s second round was nine strokes better than his first. He shot rounds of 76-67 to finish at 1-over 143 for a six-stroke win over Robert Futrell.

David Foggia won the Silver division at 5-over 147, edging Gary Carpendale, David Curley and Ron Harwood by one shot.

Other winners included Jay Ship (Championship net), Jim Licausi (Senior net) and Brent Bingham (Silver net).

Rebels honored

Four UNLV men’s golfers have been named 2023-24 Cobalt Golf NCAA Division I All-America Scholars, a record for the program. Three players had earned the honor in 2017 and 2020.

Caden Fioroni (sociology) and Ben Sawaia (urban studies) are second-time honorees. Trevor Lewis (computer science) and Wyatt Plattner (urban studies) made their debut on the list.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas junior wins prestigious event at Crooked Stick
recommend 2
Slow and steady works for Coral Academy alum in Nevada State Am
recommend 3
Shriners Children’s Open gets dates on 2024 fall calendar
recommend 4
Ex-UNLV golfer returns to PGA Tour after battling shoulder injury
recommend 5
UNLV senior golfer claims Nevada State Women’s Amateur title
recommend 6
Las Vegas golfer relishes chance to win Olympic gold