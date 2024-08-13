Where do Southern Nevada golfers stand as PGA Tour playoffs begin?

Just four Southern Nevada players are in the field for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, which is the St. Jude Championship in Memphis this weekend.

Collin Morikawa hits from the third tee during the first round of The Sentry golf event, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Collin Morikawa tees off the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Collin Morikawa tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the fourth hole during his second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

The PGA Tour playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings teeing it up in Memphis at the St. Jude Championship starting Thursday.

The top 50 move on to next week’s BMW Championship in Colorado. The top 30 then advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Just four Las Vegas-based players qualified for the postseason. The remainder will sit back and wait for the eight-tournament fall season to get inside the top 125 and secure their 2025 playing cards. Here’s a look at where the Southern Nevada players stand entering the playoffs:

No. 4 Collin Morikawa

Best finish: Second at Memorial.

The season’s highest-ranked player on tour without a win, thanks to five top-five finishes, including third at the Masters and fourth at the PGA Championship.

No. 59 Maverick McNealy

Best finish: Third at 3M.

Posted four top-10 finishes as he worked his way back from a labrum injury that sidelined him much of 2023.

No. 62 Min Woo Lee

Best finish: Second at Cognizant and Rocket Mortgage.

Two strong weeks got Lee into the playoffs during an otherwise inconsistent season.

No. 66 Seamus Power

Best finish: 12th at Heritage

The poster child for the current PGA Tour system. Power made the playoffs without a top-10 finish thanks to getting in all eight limited field signature events.

No. 73 Kurt Kitayama

Best finish: Sixth at 3M.

Also got into all the signature events, but his game never clicked, leaving him on the outside looking in.

No. 80 Charley Hoffman

Best finish: Playoff loss at Phoenix

The veteran added two more top-10s to secure his playing status for 2025.

No. 86 Harry Hall

Best finish: Win at ISCO

The only Las Vegas player with a win in 2024. It wasn’t enough to get him into the playoffs thanks to otherwise average results and no eligibility for signature events.

No. 91 Doug Ghim

Best finish: Eighth in Mexico

Five straight top-16 finishes early in the season put Ghim on solid footing.

No. 100 Rico Hoey

Best finish: Playoff loss at ISCO

Three top-10 finishes his final six events saved his rookie season after 10 missed cuts.

No. 114 Taylor Montgomery

Best finish: 11th at Players Championship

Shoulder issues have limited Montgomery to two starts since May.

No. 144 Ryan Moore

Best finish: Fifth at Valspar

The veteran will be fighting for his playing card in the fall thanks to 10 missed cuts.

No. 147 Joseph Bramlett

Best finish: 17th at Valspar

A mirror image of Moore with 10 missed cuts.

No. 160 Justin Suh

Best finish: 11th at Barracuda

A shockingly poor season with 14 missed cuts in 22 starts.

No. 163 David Lipsky

Best finish: Ninth at Charles Schwab

Almost identical to Suh, with 14 missed cuts and one withdrawal in 22 starts.

No. 188 Scott Piercy

Best finish: 28th at Zurich

Couldn’t capitalize on just 10 opportunities to play with limited status.

No. 190 Norman Xiong

Best finish: Ninth at Puerto Rico

Rookie season was derailed by a back injury after 11 starts. Hasn’t played since May.

No. 199 Nick Watney

Best finish: 11th at Zurich

Conditional status limited him to 10 starts that included eight missed cuts.

T-No. 231 Sangmoon Bae

Best finish: 61st in Puerto Rico

Made just one cut in his four starts.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.