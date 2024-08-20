High school top performances, scores for August 19

Check out Monday’s high school scores, and top soccer and volleyball performances.

Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) and Basic junior Jeff Sesock (23) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s high school scores, and top soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

■ Arturo Garza, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners cruise past Bonanza 8-0.

■ Lucas Lopez, Centennial: The sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mojave 8-0.

■ Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior had three goals and two assists as the Mountain Lions rolled to an 8-1 victory over Basic.

■ Gordon Wong, Clark: The senior scored the Chargers’ lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Foothill.

Girls volleyball

■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior had 28 assists, four aces and three kills in the Longhorns’ 25-10, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14 victory over Las Vegas.

■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 22 assists and five aces to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-17, 25-11, 27-25 victory over Doral Academy.

■ Giovanelis Ortega, Green Valley: The sophomore logged 11 digs and eight kills in the Gators’ 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 win over Del Sol.

■ Trixie Paras, Amplus: The senior had 18 digs, six kills and four aces in the Archers’ 25-14, 25-12, 25-23 loss to Coral Academy.

Scores

Boys soccer

Centennial 8, Mojave 0

Clark 1, Foothill 1

Mater East 1, Cheyenne 1

Pahrump Valley 6, Cristo Rey 1

Sierra Vista 8, Basic 1

Tech 8, Bonanza 0

Girls soccer

Chaparral 6, Valley 1

Virgin Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Coral Academy 3, Amplus 0

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0

Legacy 3, Las Vegas 1

Losee 3, Cadence 2