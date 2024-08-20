High school top performances, scores for August 19
Check out Monday’s high school scores, and top soccer and volleyball performances.
Monday’s high school scores, and top soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
■ Arturo Garza, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners cruise past Bonanza 8-0.
■ Lucas Lopez, Centennial: The sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mojave 8-0.
■ Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior had three goals and two assists as the Mountain Lions rolled to an 8-1 victory over Basic.
■ Gordon Wong, Clark: The senior scored the Chargers’ lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Foothill.
Girls volleyball
■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior had 28 assists, four aces and three kills in the Longhorns’ 25-10, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14 victory over Las Vegas.
■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 22 assists and five aces to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-17, 25-11, 27-25 victory over Doral Academy.
■ Giovanelis Ortega, Green Valley: The sophomore logged 11 digs and eight kills in the Gators’ 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 win over Del Sol.
■ Trixie Paras, Amplus: The senior had 18 digs, six kills and four aces in the Archers’ 25-14, 25-12, 25-23 loss to Coral Academy.
Scores
Boys soccer
Centennial 8, Mojave 0
Clark 1, Foothill 1
Mater East 1, Cheyenne 1
Pahrump Valley 6, Cristo Rey 1
Sierra Vista 8, Basic 1
Tech 8, Bonanza 0
Girls soccer
Chaparral 6, Valley 1
Virgin Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Coral Academy 3, Amplus 0
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0
Legacy 3, Las Vegas 1
Losee 3, Cadence 2