Kobe Bryant was no stranger to Las Vegas — PHOTOS

RJ FILE*** JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview following practice with the Team USA basketball players at Valley High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Las Vegas. JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview during practice at Valley High School in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 17, 2007.

Kobe Bryant attends the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers goes in for a dunk past the Sacramento Kings' James Johnson during a NBA preseason game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass around the Sacramento Kings defense during a NBA preseason game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to a team official while playing against the Sacramento Kings during a NBA preseason game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2012 USA Basketball Men's National Team player Kobe Bryant talks with media before practice at the Mendenhall Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 8, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2012 USA Basketball Men's National Team player Kobe Bryan, right, shoots with a young man during practice at the Mendenhall Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 8, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2012 USA Basketball Men's National Team player Kobe Bryant, center, stretches with teammates at the Mendenhall Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 8, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2012 USA Basketball Men's National Team player Kobe Bryant shoots during practice at the Mendenhall Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 8, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA basketball great LeBron James, foreground left, and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant stretch following Team USA basketball practice at Valley High School Vegas on July 21, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Jason Bean / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant speaks to the media after Team USA Men's Basketball practice at Cox Pavilion on Saturday, June 28, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks in the first half of Team USA's 113-63 victory over Canada in the FIBA Americas Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2007, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team USA basketball player Kobe Bryant (10) slams for two points during the second period of their FIBA Americas Championship series game against Venezuela at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2007, in Las Vegas. Team USA won 112-69. (Craig Moran / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team USA basketball player Kobe Bryant pulls up for a jump shot during the practice held at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Craig Moran / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, was no stranger to Las Vegas.

Whether it was for the WNBA All-Star game exhibition game, NBA Summer League appearance or earning an MVP during the NBA All-Star weekend, all eyes seemed to be on Bryant.

