Kobe Bryant was no stranger to Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2020 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2020 - 1:40 pm

Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, was no stranger to Las Vegas.

Whether it was for the WNBA All-Star game exhibition game, NBA Summer League appearance or earning an MVP during the NBA All-Star weekend, all eyes seemed to be on Bryant.

This is a developing gallery. Check back for more images.

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash
By Mark J. Terrill and Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday.

