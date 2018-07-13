Las Vegas octopus predicts who will win World Cup 2018 — VIDEO

Placing your bets for the World Cup final? Someone in Las Vegas thinks they know the winner.

The giant Pacific octopus at Shark Reef Aquarium in Mandalay Bay undertook predicting the outcome of Sunday’s final match.

Two acrylic boxes were lowered into his tank. Each box contained a prawn and a flag: one for Croatia and one for France. Whichever box the octopus ate from first would be considered his divine prophecy.

For 42 minutes, the 1-year-old male deliberated near the surface of his tank. Aquarists lured him toward the boxes by squirting small brine shrimp into the water.

Finally, the eight-armed oracle landed on the box with Croatia’s flag. He then reached into the box and consumed the prawn.

The prediction disagrees with the MGM Resorts sports books as they have France as the slight favorite as of Friday morning.

The octopus at Mandalay Bay’s aquarium follows the psychic ways of Paul the Octopus, the English octopus that correctly predicted the results of the 2010 World Cup.

