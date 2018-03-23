Lights FC unveil mascot: Cash the Soccer Rocker

Riding on the back of the motorcycle as “Viva Las Vegas” blared in the background, Cash the Soccer Rocker made his debut.
Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, decked out in leather, drove the cape-wearing mascot into Red Rock Harley-Davidson on Friday to unveil him to the world. The reveal came a day before the Lights home opener at 8 p.m. Saturday against Reno 1868 FC, the first of many times Cash will ride out of Cashman Field’s centerfield fence to greet fans before matches.
“It’s hilarious,” Lights forward Juan Carlos Garcia said, adding that he would have to steal some dance moves from Chance.
As part of the mascot unveiling, the Lights announced a corporate partnership with Las Vegas Harley Davidson. Tim Cashman, the grandson of Cashman Field’s namesake, is a part owner.
“The Cashman family, we all know, its name is on our stadium. For many years the stadium has, in my humble opinion, been mischaracterized, underutilized and has been given a name that it doesn’t deserve,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “It is a wonderful, wonderful venue in the heart of our community and we as a team, we as an organization, we as a soccer community, could not be more excited to bring new life back to Downtown Las Vegas and Cashman Field.”
