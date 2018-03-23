Lights FC unveil mascot: Cash the Soccer Rocker

The mascot was unveiled as Red Rock Harley-Davidson on Friday as part of the Lights’ corporate partnership with the store.

Cash the Soccer Rocker, Lights FC defender Zak Drake, left, and goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino, promote the team's rivalry game against Reno during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018.

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, commonly referred to as "Chel’s," delivers the team's new mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, commonly referred to as "Chel’s," delivers the team's new mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018. At left is Lights forward Juan Carlos Garcia. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cash the Soccer Rocker is introduced by Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, commonly referred to as "Chel’s," during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018. Looking on are Lights forward Juan Carlos Garcia, left, and goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cash the Soccer Rocker is introduced by Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, commonly referred to as "Chel’s," right, during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018. Looking on is Lights defender Zak Drake. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Riding on the back of the motorcycle as “Viva Las Vegas” blared in the background, Cash the Soccer Rocker made his debut.

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, decked out in leather, drove the cape-wearing mascot into Red Rock Harley-Davidson on Friday to unveil him to the world. The reveal came a day before the Lights home opener at 8 p.m. Saturday against Reno 1868 FC, the first of many times Cash will ride out of Cashman Field’s centerfield fence to greet fans before matches.

“It’s hilarious,” Lights forward Juan Carlos Garcia said, adding that he would have to steal some dance moves from Chance.

As part of the mascot unveiling, the Lights announced a corporate partnership with Las Vegas Harley Davidson. Tim Cashman, the grandson of Cashman Field’s namesake, is a part owner.

“The Cashman family, we all know, its name is on our stadium. For many years the stadium has, in my humble opinion, been mischaracterized, underutilized and has been given a name that it doesn’t deserve,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “It is a wonderful, wonderful venue in the heart of our community and we as a team, we as an organization, we as a soccer community, could not be more excited to bring new life back to Downtown Las Vegas and Cashman Field.”

