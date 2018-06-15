Lights’ technical director suspended 8 games for contact with fan

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola received an eight-game suspension after the United Soccer League said he made physical contact with a fan following the Lights’ 4-0 loss Wednesday at Phoenix Rising FC.

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks during his first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola received an eight-game suspension from the United Soccer League on Friday, the second time this season the team’s fiery leader has been disciplined.

The USL said the punishment was for making physical contact with a fan after the Lights’ 4-0 loss Wednesday at Phoenix Rising FC. The club said in a statement that the fan yelled something profane, and Sola placed his hands on the individual and asked him to repeat what he said.

The suspension is not subject to appeal, meaning the earliest Sola can return to the touchline is the Lights’ Aug. 4 home game against Rio Grande Valley FC.

“Both the Club and Chelis regret the incident,” the team said in a statement.

Sola was previously suspended four games by the league for referee abuse after poking an official in the chest following the Lights’ 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC on April 27. He was initially given a seven-game suspension, but his punishment was reduced upon appeal.

The event prompted the team to make numerous changes to avoid future incidents, such as moving its sidelines back to the Cashman Field outfield after a one-game trial near the stands and switching the Lights to a different locker room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.