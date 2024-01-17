Ex-MLB slugger sees bright future for Las Vegas Lights

After looking to invest in a USL franchise for some time, former MLB slugger Jose Bautista jumped at the opportunity to buy the Las Vegas Lights.

Former MLB player and Las Vegas Lights owner Jose Bautista chats about newly acquired team in the Chandelier bar at the Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former MLB slugger Jose Bautista is ready to knock his new ownership of the Las Vegas Lights out of the park.

After looking to invest in a United Soccer League franchise for some time, the opportunity to buy the Lights seemed like the perfect time to put his plan into action. The acquisition was announced Tuesday.

“I evaluated a bunch of different ones, and none of them felt as good as this one,” Bautista said Tuesday. “As soon as I heard Vegas and about the potential of the market and how much professional sports have grown here in the last couple of years, I couldn’t help but get ultra-excited.”

The six-time All-Star is looking to get the right team in place to guide the team into the future.

“What I’m really planning on doing is staffing this up with proper professionals that are smarter than me when it comes to the business side,” Bautista said. “I’m looking to put a great team together … that’s going to help me lead this franchise in the right direction. I’ll be there to support.”

Under previous owner Brett Lashbrook, the Lights were known for their various themed nights, including a helicopter cash drop and an Oakland-themed night that took a playful dig at the Bay Area losing two of its pro teams — the Raiders and Athletics — to Las Vegas.

Bautista, 43, said he wants to keep things fun, adding that one thing makes sports more fun than any theme night.

“Fun for me equals winning,” Bautista said. “What I’m going to try and do first is win games.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she is excited about adding a former professional athlete into the downtown business fray and that it raises the profile of the team.

“I know he’s a community man and a man of heart,” Goodman said. “He cares about players being involved in their community, and he is one who has certainly been representative of that.”

The Lights have nine years left on their lease at Cashman Field, and Goodman said the space is ripe for redevelopment. Bautista wasn’t ready to discuss what, if any, plans he has for redeveloping Cashman.

“The location has a ton of potential,” Bautista said. “I have still yet to connect with the city to see what the true potential of that whole site can be.”

With the Golden Knights and Aces bringing championships to Las Vegas, the Raiders drawing huge crowds at Allegiant Stadium and the pending arrival of the Oakland Athletics in 2028, Bautista thinks there is a place for the Lights.

“We’re the highest level in this sport in this market, so it’s all about what we do,” Bautista said. “My goal is to be the No. 1 franchise in the USL in a short period of time.”

