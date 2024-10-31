70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights to host Sacramento in USL playoffs

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) fends off Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cede&#x ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) fends off Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cedeño (23) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) looks to make a play during a USL Championship so ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) looks to make a play during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) watches the ball during a USL Championship socc ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) watches the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) fends off Detroit City FC defender Matt Sheldon ...
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) fends off Detroit City FC defender Matt Sheldon (13) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) directs the team during a USL Championship soc ...
Lights captain proud of path from England to Las Vegas: ‘I’m so happy’
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett celebrates after scoring during a soccer match agains ...
Lights striker finds confidence as team pushes for playoffs
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) directs the team during a USL Championship soc ...
Lights, after hitting rock bottom, have first playoff berth in sight
Dominican Republic's Edison Azcona celebrates scoring the opening goal against Nigeria during a ...
Lights standout joins his country’s national team for Olympics
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 

The Las Vegas Lights FC will play its first postseason match in its seven United Soccer League seasons at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field.

The Lights (13-10-11), seeded fourth in the eight-team Western Conference playoff field, closed the regular season on a two-match skid after going 5-0-3 in their previous eight matches, 9-1-5 in their prior 15 and 10-1-9 in their prior 20. They hadn’t lost two straight matches since May.

The fifth-seeded Republic (13-11-10) also lost their final two regular-season matches and went 1-3-1 in their final five.

The Republic lost to the Lights twice in the regular season, by a 1-0 score at Sacramento on July 3 and by a 2-1 score at Cashman Field on Sept. 21. Christian Pinzon scored the winning goal in both matches.

The Republic yielded a West-low 34 goals, and goalkeeper Danny Vitiello had a league-best 14 shutouts.

The winner of the conference quarterfinal between the Lights and the Republic will face the winner of Sunday’s match pitting top-seeded New Mexico United (18-11-5) against No. 8 seed Phoenix Rising FC (11-14-9) in a semifinal the following week.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES