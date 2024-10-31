Las Vegas Lights to host Sacramento in USL playoffs

The Las Vegas Lights FC will play its first postseason match in its seven United Soccer League seasons Friday against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field.

Lights, after hitting rock bottom, have first playoff berth in sight

Lights captain proud of path from England to Las Vegas: ‘I’m so happy’

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) fends off Detroit City FC defender Matt Sheldon (13) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) watches the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) looks to make a play during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) fends off Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cedeño (23) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Lights FC will play its first postseason match in its seven United Soccer League seasons at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field.

The Lights (13-10-11), seeded fourth in the eight-team Western Conference playoff field, closed the regular season on a two-match skid after going 5-0-3 in their previous eight matches, 9-1-5 in their prior 15 and 10-1-9 in their prior 20. They hadn’t lost two straight matches since May.

The fifth-seeded Republic (13-11-10) also lost their final two regular-season matches and went 1-3-1 in their final five.

The Republic lost to the Lights twice in the regular season, by a 1-0 score at Sacramento on July 3 and by a 2-1 score at Cashman Field on Sept. 21. Christian Pinzon scored the winning goal in both matches.

The Republic yielded a West-low 34 goals, and goalkeeper Danny Vitiello had a league-best 14 shutouts.

The winner of the conference quarterfinal between the Lights and the Republic will face the winner of Sunday’s match pitting top-seeded New Mexico United (18-11-5) against No. 8 seed Phoenix Rising FC (11-14-9) in a semifinal the following week.