Las Vegas Lights to host Sacramento in USL playoffs
The Las Vegas Lights FC will play its first postseason match in its seven United Soccer League seasons at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field.
The Lights (13-10-11), seeded fourth in the eight-team Western Conference playoff field, closed the regular season on a two-match skid after going 5-0-3 in their previous eight matches, 9-1-5 in their prior 15 and 10-1-9 in their prior 20. They hadn’t lost two straight matches since May.
The fifth-seeded Republic (13-11-10) also lost their final two regular-season matches and went 1-3-1 in their final five.
The Republic lost to the Lights twice in the regular season, by a 1-0 score at Sacramento on July 3 and by a 2-1 score at Cashman Field on Sept. 21. Christian Pinzon scored the winning goal in both matches.
The Republic yielded a West-low 34 goals, and goalkeeper Danny Vitiello had a league-best 14 shutouts.
The winner of the conference quarterfinal between the Lights and the Republic will face the winner of Sunday’s match pitting top-seeded New Mexico United (18-11-5) against No. 8 seed Phoenix Rising FC (11-14-9) in a semifinal the following week.