Lights, after hitting rock bottom, have first playoff berth in sight

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) directs the team during a USL Championship soc ...
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) directs the team during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Joe Gyau (7) looks to make a play during a USL Championship soccer ...
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Joe Gyau (7) looks to make a play during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) headbutts the ball over Detroit City FC forward ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) headbutts the ball over Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cedeño (23) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Joe Gyau (7) receives the ball during a USL Championship soccer gam ...
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Joe Gyau (7) receives the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) slides for the ball during a USL Championship soc ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) slides for the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young fans wait to have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Champion ...
Young fans wait to have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) competes during a USL Championship soccer game a ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) competes during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) walks toward the locker room after a USL Champ ...
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Charlie Adams (6) walks toward the locker room after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett (90) taps the ball toward the goal, scoring the tying ...
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett (90) taps the ball toward the goal, scoring the tying goal, during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) and midfielder Charlie Adams (6) run toward the ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) and midfielder Charlie Adams (6) run toward the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young fans have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Championship soc ...
Young fans have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Det ...
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) walks toward the locker room after a USL Champion ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) walks toward the locker room after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Detroit City FC forward Elvis Amoh, left, and Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Dre Fortune, right ...
Detroit City FC forward Elvis Amoh, left, and Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Dre Fortune, right, push off each other before a corner kick during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) attempts to break away during a USL Championshi ...
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) attempts to break away during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young fans have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Championship soc ...
Young fans have their shirts signed by Las Vegas Lights FC players after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena (56) passes the ball during a USL Championship s ...
Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena (56) passes the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Detroit City FC players celebrate a goal during a USL Championship soccer game against the Las ...
Detroit City FC players celebrate a goal during a USL Championship soccer game against the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Detroit City FC wait for a corner kick during a USL ...
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Detroit City FC wait for a corner kick during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) competes during a USL Championship soccer game ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) competes during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena (56) punts the ball after allowing a goal during ...
Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena (56) punts the ball after allowing a goal during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Dennis Sanchez speaks during a team huddle after a USL Champions ...
Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Dennis Sanchez speaks during a team huddle after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young Las Vegas Lights FC fans watch the team warmup before a USL Championship soccer game agai ...
Young Las Vegas Lights FC fans watch the team warmup before a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Det ...
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ball girls wait at the corner of the pitch during a USL Championship soccer game between the La ...
Ball girls wait at the corner of the pitch during a USL Championship soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) watches the ball during a USL Championship socc ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Maliek Howell (24) watches the ball during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC fans chant and play instruments during a USL Championship soccer game again ...
Las Vegas Lights FC fans chant and play instruments during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Detroit City FC players lay on the pitch as a water break is called during a USL Championship s ...
Detroit City FC players lay on the pitch as a water break is called during a USL Championship soccer game against the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) looks to make a play during a USL Championship so ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) looks to make a play during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) fends off Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cede&#x ...
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Joe Hafferty (22) fends off Detroit City FC forward Jeciel Cedeño (23) during a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon (11) watches the firework show after a USL Champio ...
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon (11) watches the firework show after a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 

The Lights hit rock bottom April 27.

The season was young. There was still plenty to play for. But the club believed another long year could be on the horizon when it left Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, after a 6-0 loss to the Charleston Battery.

The defeat dropped the Lights to 3-5. First-year coach Dennis Sanchez did what he could, preaching patience to his team.

It paid off. The Lights have lost just twice in 15 games since.

The team extended its unbeaten streak to 11 with a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC at Cashman Field on Saturday. The Lights (8-7-8) haven’t lost since falling 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 25.

Sanchez said the club’s collective spirit has powered it through this run. The Lights have used eight different starting lineups during their unbeaten streak and fielded 24 different players in that span.

“We believe we have depth,” Sanchez said. “We believe that we have options.”

The early stumbles reminded the Lights of what they were before. And what they hope to never be again.

They experienced the worst season of their six-year existence in 2023, finishing 3-21-10. Former MLB slugger Jose Bautista bought the team in January and hoped to turn things around.

So far, so good. The Lights’ first-ever playoff berth is in reach with 11 games to go.

Their 5-0-6 run their last 11 matches has pushed the team to fifth in the Western Conference standings of the United Soccer League Championship. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

“It comes down to the tightness of the group,” midfielder Valentin Noel said. “A lot of teams I feel in the first half would turn down on each other and point fingers, which we didn’t. We stick to the plan and find a result.”

The Lights have needed to rally several times during their unbeaten streak to win or force a tie. That included Saturday.

Detroit City took the lead in the 39th minute thanks to a goal from forward Ben Morris. Sanchez made two substitutions at halftime, putting forward Khori Bennett and midfielder Charlie Adams on the pitch.

Bennett proceeded to score his seventh goal of the season in the 66th minute to tie the game 1-1. The Lights had some quality looks for a late game-winner as well, including a shot in extra time that Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Saldana stopped.

“We came out in the second half with a bit more energy,” Bennett said. “I don’t know if it was because we were behind a goal or not, but the guys responded well. We’ve been down that road before in the season.”

The Lights felt they could have won Saturday, but they still enjoyed the fact they extended their unbeaten streak. They have a strong chance to keep it going as well.

The Lights’ next game is Aug. 17 on the road against Hartford Athletic, which is 11th in the 12-team Eastern Conference. They host the Indy Eleven, who are 1-2-2 their last five matches, on Aug. 24.

“We still have a long ways to go, which is a really positive thing for us,” Sanchez said. “But we’ve also made a lot of progress over the season.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

