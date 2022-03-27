Lights can’t get past Memphis in defeat

The Las Vegas Lights had plenty of scoring chances in the second half against Memphis, but could not capitalize as they fell 1-0 after winning their last two games.

Las Vegas Lights’ forward Daniel Trejo (10) points toward the crowed as he celebrates his goal during the first half of Lights’ season opening game against Phoenix Rising FC at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fans watch season opening match between the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Phoenix Rising FC at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Lights had two scoring chances late in stoppage time, but were held off the scoreboard as they fell to Memphis 901 FC 1-0 Saturday night at Cashman Field.

“Memphis played a really good game defensively,” Lights coach Enrique Duran said. “They were closing down on a lot of spaces that we were finding in the last two games we won.”

In the 91st minute, the Lights had a free kick after a foul. The ball was just out of the reach for defenseman Morten Bjorshol. A few minutes later, forward Danny Trejo had a header opportunity that went over the top of the goal.

After a first half in which both teams struggled to break through and apply pressure in the offensive zone, the Lights managed to create several scoring chances in the second half, but were unable to put the ball past Memphis goalie Trey Muse.

“When we went down a goal, Memphis dropped off so it gave us opportunities to have a lot of possession and get chances,” Lights forward Danny Musovski said. “We were just trying to create chaos in the box and hopefully get a lucky bounce.”

In the 51st minute, Memphis midfielder Jeremy Kelly tracked down a long pass from the midfield that went past the Las Vegas defense and put a shot past Romero for the game’s lone goal.

Las Vegas came close in the 62nd minute on a free kick from outside the penalty area. Lights’ midfielder Roberto Molina’s shot was knocked down by Muse.

The few scoring chances each team had in the first half were quality ones. Memphis had a shot miss the goal from a few feet out after a Las Vegas turnover in front of its penalty box.

Musovski had a shot near the goalie box that was blocked by Memphis, which improved to 2-1-0. Goalie Abraham Romero made a diving stop on a Memphis shot in the final minute of stoppage time in the first half to keep the game scoreless heading into halftime.

“These games are helping us to keep learning and working,” Duran said after the loss, which dropped the Lights’ record to 2-2-0. “We are not going to get cocky after winning two games, so now it’s time for us to keep working.”

The Lights’ next game is Friday at the Charleston Battery.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.