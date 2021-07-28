Lights FC break three-game losing streak, beat Orange County SC

Forward Cal Jennings scored two goals Tuesday night, helping the Las Vegas Lights to snap their three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Orange County SC at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights owner Brett Lashbrook, center, with team player Daniel Crisostomo, left, and head coach Steve Cherundolo, speaks during a press conference on the upcoming season home opener at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Forward Cal Jennings scored two goals Tuesday night, helping the Las Vegas Lights to snap their three-game USL losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Orange County SC at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas native Danny Musovski had the first scoring opportunity on a Lights penalty kick in the fourth minute. However, he was unable to convert.

The Lights responded in the 19th minute when a slashing Cal Jennings opened the scoring off an assist from Roberto Molina.

Orange County answered with a goal from Brian Iloski in the 39th minute, tying the game at 1-1. Brian is the older brother of Eric Iloski, who is in his first season with the Lights.

The game seemed headed for a tie until Jennings scored again in the 80th minute. The score was Jennings’ sixth goal of the season, giving him the team lead.

Lights defender Eric Iloski added an empty-net goal in the 90th minute.

The win moves the Lights (5-9-1) past LA Galaxy II for the fourth spot in the Western Conference Pacific division.

The Lights will have a week and a half off, before hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Aug. 7.

Contact Aidan Subira at asubira@reviewjournal.com