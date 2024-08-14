Lights striker finds confidence as team pushes for playoffs

Lights forward Khori Bennett has been a key contributor during his team’s 11-game unbeaten run, which it hopes to extend Saturday.

Lights, after hitting rock bottom, have first playoff berth in sight

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett celebrates after scoring during a soccer match against Miami FC at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mark of a true striker is putting yourself in good positions when the ball comes to you.

That’s what makes Lights forward Khori Bennett so effective in the eyes of coach Dennis Sanchez.

“You look at a lot of his goals, there’s nothing crazy to him, but he’s in the right place at the right time, which is 99 percent of the battle,” Sanchez said.

Bennett’s goal Saturday in the Lights’ 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC was a perfect example.

He got behind the defense and tapped in a pass from defender Grayson Doody in the 66th minute to tie the game, extending his team’s unbeaten run to 11.

The Lights will look to make it 12 — and continue their rise up the Western Conference standings — when they face Hartford Athletic on the road Saturday.

“Guys are just sticking to our philosophy, how we want to play,” Bennett said. “With results come confidence.”

Bennett’s confidence is certainly showing.

His goal against Detroit was his seventh of the season, one behind midfielder Valentin Noel for the team lead.

Bennett has also been consistent no matter when he’s gotten on the pitch. He’s made 22 appearances throughout the Lights’ 23 games this season, but has made just 10 starts.

Bennett found his footing during the team’s current 5-0-6 run. All seven of his goals have come in the Lights’ last 11 matches.

“I know Khori is a guy that plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Sanchez said. “Every time he’s come on the field, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, he makes a difference for us.”

Bennett is in his first year in the United Soccer League Championship.

He spent the past two seasons in USL League One, one tier below the Championship, with the Charlotte Independence.

Bennett said he felt he belonged after scoring two goals in the Lights’ 3-1 win over Miami FC at Cashman Field on June 8. His team’s recent hot streak has only fueled his belief in himself.

“I pride myself in being one of the top forwards in this league,” Bennett said. “There’s much more that I can add to this group in terms of goals. A big part of it is just being in the right positions at the right time, trusting my teammates to get the ball to me.”

The Lights have earned 21 of a possible 33 points since starting the season 3-7-2, putting their first playoff berth within reach with 11 matches to go.

Getting those points hasn’t been easy.

The Lights have come from behind to earn a win or a draw three times during their point streak.

“(We’d) like to be on the front foot a bit more so we can finish games earlier and get the three points,” Bennett said.

The Lights drew an announced crowd of 1,990 to Saturday’s game, their first at home since June 29. Bennett said he hopes the atmosphere at Cashman Field will only grow from here now that the team is showing what it can do on the field.

“We’re building something here. The proof is here in the results,” Bennett said. “We want a packed stadium. That would be my vision, my dream, going into the latter stages of the season.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.