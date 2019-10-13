54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC

Reno notches shutout, halts Lights’ two-match win streak

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2019 - 11:33 pm
 

An own goal in the 35th minute and Siad Haji’s goal in the 76th sent Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 2-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Javan Torre inadvertently deflected the ball into the Lights’ net to open the scoring, and Partida assisted on Haji’s second-half goal as Reno (17-10-6) improved to 4-1-1 in its past six matches and 9-5-4 on the road.

Matt Bersano had four saves for Reno, which possessed the ball for 59.9 percent of the match and held edges of 18-15 in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal.

Thomas Olsen had seven saves for Las Vegas (11-14-8), which had its two-match win streak halted and fell to 9-4-4 at home.

The match drew an announced crowd of 10,117, the largest for a regular-season USL match at Cashman Field.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Irvin Parra, center, shown earlier this season, had two goals and an assist Saturday in Lights ...
Parra, Preston power Lights to victory over Switchbacks
RJ

Irvin Parra had two goals and an assist in the second half to power Lights FC past Colorado Switchbacks FC 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lights end home slide, throttle second-place Fresno
RJ

Irvin Parra had a goal and an assist as Lights FC upended the Fresno FC Foxes 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,228 at Cashman Field.

Lights defender Bryan De La Fuente, right, shown last month, fed a pass into the goal mouth tha ...
First-place Phoenix slips past Lights, wins 19th straight
RJ

Adam Jahn scored in the 62nd minute to lift Phoenix Rising FC past Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday before an announced crowd of 5,101 at Cashman Field.

(Getty Images)
El Paso erupts late, coasts to shutout over Lights
RJ

Josue Gomez scored twice in the final nine minutes, once with each foot, to send El Paso Locomotive FC past Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.