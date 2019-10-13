Reno notches shutout, halts Lights’ two-match win streak

An own goal in the 35th minute and Siad Haji’s goal in the 76th sent Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 2-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An own goal in the 35th minute and Siad Haji’s goal in the 76th sent Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 2-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Javan Torre inadvertently deflected the ball into the Lights’ net to open the scoring, and Partida assisted on Haji’s second-half goal as Reno (17-10-6) improved to 4-1-1 in its past six matches and 9-5-4 on the road.

Matt Bersano had four saves for Reno, which possessed the ball for 59.9 percent of the match and held edges of 18-15 in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal.

Thomas Olsen had seven saves for Las Vegas (11-14-8), which had its two-match win streak halted and fell to 9-4-4 at home.

The match drew an announced crowd of 10,117, the largest for a regular-season USL match at Cashman Field.