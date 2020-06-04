United Soccer League Championship will return to play

The United Soccer League Championship, which features the Las Vegas Lights FC, voted Thursday in favor of returning to play with a tentative start date of July 11.

Las Vegas Lights' Raul Mendiola (40) fights for the ball against Portland Timbers' Marco Farfan (32) at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The Las Vegas Lights lost 2-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The USL Championship season has been paused since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lights have played one game, a 1-1 away draw with San Diego Loyal SC on March 7.

The league said additional information on the competition format and schedule will be available in the coming weeks.

“Today the United Soccer League has taken the first of many required steps to potentially return to play for the remainder of the 2020 season. To be very clear, Lights FC understands many more important steps are needed to ensure this can ultimately be done safely and prudently,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “We also understand that the likelihood remains that initial home matches would be played with no capacity or limited capacity per the current direction of state government and local health officials. We hope to have more details to share with our fans in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

