Major League Rugby comes to Las Vegas

Seattle Seawolves, right, and San Diego Legion players square off in a scrum Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the first half of the first ever Major League Rugby (MLR) match in the Pacific Northwest in Tukwila, Wash. MLR, which began the inaugural season a day earlier, has seven teams across the United States and will run their regular season through June. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The USA Rugby Sevens Tournament is in Los Angeles this year after a nine-year run Las Vegas.

But local rugby fans still can get their fix with Major League Rugby.

Sam Boyd Stadium is hosting Major League Rugby’s opening weekend and is the site of five games — one Sunday and two apiece Feb. 15 and 16. The 12-team league wanted to christen its third season in a warm weather city and contacted Rob Cornelius, Emersion Entertainment president and local rugby director, about bringing its games to Las Vegas.

“I think it’s a destination. After nine years investing in the sport and seeing what rugby is as a culture, that’s what locals are buying into,” said Cornelius, the event’s promoter. “It’s something new for our locals to buy into and come out to see and bring out family.”

Rugby has a burgeoning presence in Las Vegas, and Cornelius said about 400 kids from ages 8 to 10 are playing organized touch rugby. The Major League Rugby’s event is partnering with the Vegas Invitational Rugby Tournament, an annual amateur tournament for participants of all ages, from Feb. 13 to 16.

Stylistically, Major League Rugby is quite a bit different from rugby sevens. Its teams are comprised of 15 players, and games require more tactics and strategy, Cornelius said. Teams in rugby sevens feature seven players apiece, and the game lends itself to more open field, speed and scoring.

“This is more (like) American football as a game. Bigger guys. The average body size is much bigger. The collisions are much stronger,” said Cornelius, who also worked closely with the USA Rugby Sevens Tournament. “If anybody is missing their football, this is the weekend to come out.

“Really, it’s more of a long-term play with how we can build this event into something special in the future.”

