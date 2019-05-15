70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Maximum Security owners file suit over Kentucky Derby DQ

The Associated Press
May 15, 2019 - 12:26 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2019 - 2:11 pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The owners of Maximum Security have sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and race stewards, seeking to reverse the horse’s disqualification for interference as Kentucky Derby winner and restoration of purse money.

The lawsuit filed by Gary and Mary West on Tuesday in U.S. District Court says that stewards relied on insubstantial evidence and questioned a “bizarre and unconstitutional” process before and after the disqualification. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first on May 4 before being disqualified and dropping to 17th for impeding the paths of several horses. Runner-up Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

The KHRC last week denied an appeal of the disqualification and said that the stewards’ decision was not subject to appeal. The lawsuit says that due process was denied along with the $1.86 million winner’s share of the $3 million purse, including $186,000 each for trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez.

Kentucky Derby Lawsuit by Anonymous IwWqtsye on Scribd

THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65), of Sweden, is congratulated after scoring the wi ...
San Jose Sharks beat Blues 5-4 in OT after controversial no-call
The Associated Press

Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 into overtime after the officials missed a hand pass by Timo Meier, and the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference final.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada fishing report, May 15, 2019
RJ

The Las Vegas Wash is a hot spot for black bass and stripers at Lake Mead. Black bass are hitting dark-colored plastics.

Public lands provide for a variety of outdoor experiences, including camping, hunting and fishi ...
A look at Lake Mead water levels leads to other adventures
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

A lucky wrong turn on the internet resulted in a gold mine of outdoor data beginning with research on the impacts of our wet winter on water levels at Lake Mead.