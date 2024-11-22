After Trump victory, UFC’s Dana White says he’s done with politics

UFC president Dana White, a longtime vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, said last weekend that he most likely won’t get involved in politics again.

CEO of UFC Dana White speaks as speaksRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump looks on at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In an interview with the New Yorker after UFC 309 on Saturday in New York, White told the outlet he’s “done with politics.”

In addition to receiving support from White throughout the run-up to this year’s election, Trump, often seen sitting ringside for UFC events, had the UFC frontman introduce him on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July.

“He’s fighting for the future of this country, and he’s concerned about interrupting my family trip,” White said at the convention. “That’s the President Trump that I know, a man that truly cares about people.”

However, that might have been the final time White, a friend of Trump for more than 25 years, helps with presidential campaigns.

“I want nothing to do with this shit,” White told the New Yorker. “It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics.”