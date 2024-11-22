54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

After Trump victory, UFC’s Dana White says he’s done with politics

CEO of UFC Dana White speaks as speaksRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald T ...
CEO of UFC Dana White speaks as speaksRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump looks on at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts ...
UFC reaches $375M settlement in class-action lawsuit
Power Slap residency coming to Strip casino
Inside a ESPN production truck located outside of Sphere during UFC 306. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas ...
‘Absolutely nailed it’: UFC 306 production at Sphere deemed a success
Hill: UFC’s Sphere debut somehow lives up to immense hype — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2024 - 9:57 am
 

UFC president Dana White, a longtime vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, said recently he most likely won’t get involved in politics again.

In an interview with the New Yorker after UFC 309 on Saturday in New York, White told the outlet he’s “done with politics.”

In addition to receiving support from White throughout the run-up to this year’s election, Trump, often seen sitting ringside for UFC events, had the UFC frontman introduce him on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July.

“He’s fighting for the future of this country, and he’s concerned about interrupting my family trip,” White said at the convention. “That’s the President Trump that I know, a man that truly cares about people.”

However, that might have been the final time White, a friend of Trump for more than 25 years, helps with presidential campaigns.

“I want nothing to do with this shit,” White told the New Yorker. “It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts ...
UFC reaches $375M settlement in class-action lawsuit
By Mark Anderson The Associated Press

The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

MORE STORIES