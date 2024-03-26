60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

‘Bite of the Night’: UFC fighter bitten during event gets mark tattooed

UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight ca ...
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight ca ...
UFC will pay $335M to settle antitrust lawsuits
Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Mark Coleman runs into the octagon prior to taking on hi ...
UFC champ fighting for his life after saving family members from fire
Elon Musk to attend UFC event in Las Vegas this weekend — VIDEO
Las Vegas-based sideline reporter dreams of working Super Bowl
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 

What do you do as an UFC fighter when your opponent bites you?

If you’re flyweight fighter Andre “Mascote” Lima, you get it tattooed.

In the flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, the undefeated Lima was battling fellow undefeated fighter Igor Severino when Severino unexpectedly bit Lima’s bicep.

Severino was disqualified from the fight, and UFC named Lima the “Bite of the Night” on social media. It was the first bite in UFC history.

MMA Fighting reported that Lima got an initial bonus of $25,000 after the event, but when Lima got a tattoo to commemorate the mark, UFC president Dana White doubled the fighter’s bonus.

“I was going to give him 25K. Now I’m giving him 50K. This is AWESOME!” White wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story post.

In a post-fight interview with UFC, Lima said through a translator that while he expected Severino to constantly try to take him down during the fight, he didn’t expect its ending.

“I was going to continue to damage him, continue to touch him and finish the fight, but as you saw, that’s why I yelled ‘He bit me,’” Lima said. “It’s just like Dana said, I’m here to be a champion. I’m here to win this division.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Flavor Flav on meeting Springsteen: ‘I was starstruck’
Flavor Flav on meeting Springsteen: ‘I was starstruck’
Push and pull: Democrats, Republicans vie over housing solutions
Push and pull: Democrats, Republicans vie over housing solutions
Rebels enjoying fun postseason run: ‘We’re blessed to be doing it’
Rebels enjoying fun postseason run: ‘We’re blessed to be doing it’
Major logistics company to build 2 valley distribution centers
Major logistics company to build 2 valley distribution centers
SAUNDERS: Who put Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge of the House?
SAUNDERS: Who put Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge of the House?
Circa takes under bets on Ohtani props amid gambling scandal
Circa takes under bets on Ohtani props amid gambling scandal