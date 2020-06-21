Blaydes holds on for win in main event of UFC on ESPN 11

The heavyweight took Alexander Volkov down 14 times to improve to 8-1 in his last nine fights in the headliner of Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex Facility.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (R-L) Curtis Blaydes punches Alexander Volkov of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: Curtis Blaydes reacts after his decision victory over Alexander Volkov in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: Curtis Blaydes takes down Alexander Volkov of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Alexander Volkov of Russia kicks Curtis Blaydes in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Shane Burgos punches Josh Emmett in their feathweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: Josh Emmett reacts after his decision victory over Shane Burgos in their feathweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Belal Muhammad punches Lyman Good in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (R-L) Marion Reneau and Raquel Pennington trade punches in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes ended his unanimous-decision victory over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 11 at the Apex Facility on Saturday just like he started it.

Blaydes secured his first takedown just 9 seconds into the fight and his 14th with just over a minute remaining in the fifth round, keeping Volkov on his back until the final bell to win his fourth-straight fight and improve to 8-1 in his last nine bouts.

Volkov finally had some success with his striking late in the fourth round and early in the fifth against an exhausted Blaydes, but it wasn’t enough.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

Also on the card, Josh Emmett knocked down Shane Burgos twice in the final round to take a unanimous decision in a wild featherweight bout.

—-

UFC on ESPN 11

Results of Saturday night’s event at the UFC Apex:

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov, unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46), heavyweights

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27), featherweights.

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau, unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), women’s bantamweights.

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), welterweights.

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts, submission, first round (2:25), catchweight (160 pounds).

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), lightweights.

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), women’s strawweights.

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota, KO, second round (4:50), middleweights.

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey, submission, third round (4:32), women’s flyweights.

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho, KO, first round (0:41), catchweight (158 pounds).

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), women’s flyweights.

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf, retired, second round (5:00), lightweights.