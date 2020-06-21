95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Blaydes holds on for win in main event of UFC on ESPN 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2020 - 8:24 pm
 

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes ended his unanimous-decision victory over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 11 at the Apex Facility on Saturday just like he started it.

Blaydes secured his first takedown just 9 seconds into the fight and his 14th with just over a minute remaining in the fifth round, keeping Volkov on his back until the final bell to win his fourth-straight fight and improve to 8-1 in his last nine bouts.

Volkov finally had some success with his striking late in the fourth round and early in the fifth against an exhausted Blaydes, but it wasn’t enough.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

Also on the card, Josh Emmett knocked down Shane Burgos twice in the final round to take a unanimous decision in a wild featherweight bout.

—-

UFC on ESPN 11

Results of Saturday night’s event at the UFC Apex:

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov, unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46), heavyweights

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27), featherweights.

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau, unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), women’s bantamweights.

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), welterweights.

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts, submission, first round (2:25), catchweight (160 pounds).

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), lightweights.

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), women’s strawweights.

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota, KO, second round (4:50), middleweights.

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey, submission, third round (4:32), women’s flyweights.

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho, KO, first round (0:41), catchweight (158 pounds).

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), women’s flyweights.

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf, retired, second round (5:00), lightweights.

MOST READ
1
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
2
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
3
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
4
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
5
LETTER: Donald Trump in a league of his own when it comes to lying
LETTER: Donald Trump in a league of his own when it comes to lying
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC couple Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington take home wins, create Pride fight kit - Video
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, a couple competing in the UFC women's divisions, both took home wins at UFC on ESPN 11, which was also the first time they competed on the same fight card. Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren on the preliminary card and Pennington defeated Marion Reneau on the main card.
Dana White on what could happen with the UFC if another coronavirus shutdown happens, Nunes' possible retirement
UFC president Dana White says he's preparing as though another shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic may occur soon. If that should occur, he says he hopes the Nevada Athletic Commission will see that the organization has proven that they can still put on safe events in the UFC Apex facility. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Curits Blaydes talks about the heavyweight title picture ahead of fight against Alexander Volkov - VIDEO
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Alexander Volkov on June 20 at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Blaydes spoke about the heavyweight title picture, his status as a contender in the division and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Calvillo, Vettori take home emotional wins - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo got emotional in her post-fight victory press conference and discussed her short training period with a new fight camp and about competing in a new weight class. Middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about rebooking of his fight when his opponent failed to make weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White would rather keep events at UFC Apex than have half the audience - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke about the promotion's next set of events in Abu Dhabi, the procedures the company is taking to put on the fight cards safely during the coronavirus pandemic, what the promotion has told other leagues trying to relaunch and where else they may hold events in the coming months. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
Overeem, Gadelha discuss their wins at UFC Florida - Video
UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris in the main event and UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha took home a victory over Angela Hill in the co-main of UFC Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Harris Says He's Fighting for "a different purpose" in First Fight Since his Stepdaughter's Death - Video
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 16. It'll be the first time Harris competes since his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah, was kipnapped and killed in Fall 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Teixeira Dominates Smith at UFC Jacksonville, Claims Victory - Video
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 171, Glover Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in the fifth round to claim victory in the promotion's second fight card to take place in Jacksonville in the past week.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Smith Says He Would Not Allow Home Invasion to Interfere with Headlining Event - Video
UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith, who lives in Nebraska, says he wouldn't allow the "psychopath" who broke into his home to dictate his return to the promotion. Smith, who successfully fought off the home invader in April this year, will return to headline UFC Fight Night 175 against Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville on May 13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 249 Event Recap: Gaethje KOs Ferguson, Cejudo Retires - Video
In the first sporting event to take place after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 saw a new interim champion crowned in the lightweight division in Justin Gaethje and in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his title against Dominick Cruz and then retired.
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
THE LATEST