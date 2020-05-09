92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Dana White bringing sports back with UFC 249 in Jacksonville

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — UFC veteran featherweight Jeremy Stephens was open to going anywhere that would allow him to fight for a paycheck amidst a global pandemic that has brought the sports world to a screeching halt.

“I was willing to go to Mars,” he said.

He’ll have to settle for VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, where the local and state government were eager to open for business and allow the UFC to be the first major sports organization to resume competition.

Stephens will fight Calvin Kattar on the UFC 249 pay-per-view card on Saturday night in an arena devoid of fans and high on safety protocols. The fighters and staffers who will be allowed in the venue have been tested and isolated for most of the week.

“I’m just here to show up and do my job,” he said. “I want to give the American people entertainment. Let them know you have to take risks. You have to step outside the box. The stay-at-home man is a dead man. That’s why I’m loving that the UFC is going out there and proving the show goes on. You have to rise to the occasion.”

The UFC never really wanted to shut down.

Dana White, the polarizing and outspoken president of the organization and a friend of President Donald Trump, was one of the last people to host a live sporting event on March 14 when a UFC card in Brazil was held with no fans in attendance.

White and EVP & Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell huddled in White’s Las Vegas office with other executives just about every day in late March and early April formulating plans to continue running events against all odds—and public opinion.

“We’d spend all day figuring it all out, then go to bed and wake up the next morning to everything in the world changing,” White said. “Literally every day for three weeks. We would get on the phone from our houses and go, ‘This is (expletive) insane.’ It just happened again. Now what?”

White always insisted the UFC would be the first to return, but said Friday it was never a set goal.

“It’s not even like I felt like we had to be the first one back, I just knew we would be,” White said Friday on the eve of the organization’s first card in nearly two months. “This is just what we do and we’ve been doing it for a long time. Health and safety is something we worry about every weekend. We knew we’d be able to figure this out.”

It nearly happened on April 18 when the UFC was set to put on an event on tribal lands in California before powerful state leaders asked ESPN to stop the card. So White tasked Campbell with finding a state government that would be more agreeable. The UFC formulated and sent a 30-page health and safety proposal to several states and found a more than willing partner in Florida.

While the April 18 show looked like an end run around regulation, this one is being fully embraced by the state.

“I’m proud to be a part of it,to be perfectly honest with you,” said Marco Lopez, vice chairman of the Florida State Boxing Commission. “It’s time to start moving forward, but with baby steps and being incredibly careful. It’s time to start seeing what can safely be done. Someone has to do it first. We feel with the area we’re in, with the precautions the governor and the UFC have set in place, that we believe we can do this safely.”

Campbell said Friday there are at least 10 states willing to allow UFC events at this time under the proposed protocols. White noted several sports leagues have reached out to inquire about the details and how well the plan is working.

“This was just one more thing we had to figure out,” White said. “How do you keep these guys as safe as you possibly can with this crazy (expletive) that’s going on. And nothing is 100 percent, nothing is guaranteed. And we need the (fighters) to do their part too. They have a list of guidelines they have to follow while they’re here. So if everybody does their part, you eliminate a ton of the risk. You can never eliminate 100 percent of the risk. It’s impossible to do in life, period. But we eliminated a lot of it with the steps we’ve taken this week. If they do their part and we do ours, it should go very smooth.”

The UFC’s decision to resume its calendar hasn’t been universally admired. White has had plenty of critics and has repeatedly struck back, particularly at the media.

He once again lashed out Friday at those who have accused him of putting his personal profits and those of his parent company above the health and safety of the fighters.

“We have over 350 employees and their families, plus the fighters and their families. What is wrong with continuing to do what you do as long as you can do it safely?” he said. “I’ve never understood why we don’t try to figure out solutions to these problems. Guys, I’ve got a really nice house. A (expletive) great house. The time I’ve spent in my house, I’ve had a blast. My kids are home, it’s been a great couple months, to be honest with you. I could just stay home, too. But why? Why do we have to do that if we can honestly figure out how to do this safely?”

White was never going to take no for an answer. And Stephens doesn’t even have to go to Mars.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
2
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
3
Democrats’ new stimulus plan may pay $2K per person to spark economy
Democrats’ new stimulus plan may pay $2K per person to spark economy
4
Raiders release 2020 schedule
Raiders release 2020 schedule
5
Restaurants’ sudden green light to reopen catches many by surprise
Restaurants’ sudden green light to reopen catches many by surprise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adesanya-Romero defend their performances at UFC 248 - VIDEO
Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight belt by defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision, but the fight came under criticism for there being a lack of action. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says UFC 248 main event was a terrible fight - VIDEO
At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White expressed his displeasure with UFC 248's main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results - Video
All but one fighter made weight for UFC 248. Emily Whitmire came in heavy for the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds. All fighters involved in title fights hit the mark making Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero official. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sean O'Malley Says His Performance at UFC 248 Will Remind Everyone Who He Is - VIDEO
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley explains what his two-year hiatus from competing in the octagon was like, what he missed most about fighting in his time away and what he thinks his strengths are against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Staredowns - VIDEO
All fighters on the UFC 248 main card faced off at media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, including Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk who will fight for the women's strawweight title and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero who will do battle for the division's belt on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya says McGregor and Rousey's rise helped him with UFC fame
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses how he's prepared to handle the fame that comes with having a title belt by studying what others like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have done before him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains her intent with gas mask meme - VIDEO
UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of herself in a gas mask next to her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili and later deleted it from Instagram. At a media day, Jedrzejczyk explained what her intent was with that post and fired back at Weili who had said earlier in the day that she was still angry over the joke. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zhang Weili Still Angry Over Her Opponent's Coronavirus Joke - VIDEO
UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili discusses how she fled her native China to train in Las Vegas due to the spread of the coronavirus and responds to jokes her opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, made about the outbreak ahead of their UFC 248 title bout. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
UFC president Dana White listens to questions during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las ...
UFC hopes to bring fights to Las Vegas in May
By / RJ

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is expected to take on contender Gilbert Burns in the main event of a card on May 23, pending Nevada Athletic Commission approval.

Justin Gaethje, right, in action against Luiz Firmino for the WSOF lightweight title fight at t ...
Time ripe to bet on UFC 249 main event
By / RJ

UFC 249 is scheduled for May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. But handicapper Lou Finocchiaro recommends an early play on underdog Justin Gaethje over Tony Ferguson.

UFC president Dana White speaks during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday ...
UFC set to return May 9 with 3 shows in 8 days
By / RJ

There will be three cards in Jacksonville, Florida, starting with a pay-per-view event featuring an interim lightwight title bout and a bantamweight championship clash.