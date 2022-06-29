Dana White scoffs at Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather rematch rumors

As the UFC kicks off International Fight Week before UFC 276 on Saturday, Dana White said if Conor McGregor fights again, it will be in a cage and not a boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather, left, lands a punch against Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Floyd Mayweather, left, lands a left hook on the jaw of Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round to extend his record to 50-0. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

UFC president Dana White threw cold water on the social media-fueled rumors of a boxing rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

In recent days, both fighters have teased about a rematch of their 2017 bout that was the richest in boxing history, but White dismissed the talk at the start of UFC’s annual International Fight Week.

“I have less than zero interest,” White said. “When I talk to Conor, he is literally 100 percent focused on coming back and fighting in the UFC.”

White said he thinks that could happen at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023, as McGregor continues his recovery from a broken leg suffered in the first round of a bout against Dustin Poirier last year.

That bout headlined the traditional July pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, but it was not part of International Fight Week. The organization’s traditional celebration of combat sports was moved to September because of the uncertainty of COVID protocols.

Now, Fight Week returns to its normal slot with a full week of events leading up to UFC 276 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena that features two title bouts.

“It’s always fun for us,” White said. “Everything fighting is in town. All the legends, all the big stars and obviously the fight card. This week, we have ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC all simulcasting the prelims. … It’s more of a celebration of fighting, and that’s what we set out to do.”

The 10th annual version of the event kicks off with a news conference featuring the stars of UFC 276 at 3 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, which is free and open to the public. That’s followed at 7 by the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, a ticketed event inside the arena with proceeds going to the UFC Foundation.

The revamped UFC Fan Expo, dubbed UFC X, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will include fan activations, stage programming, autograph sessions and an esports tournament.

UFC X includes more than 60,000 square feet of exhibition space and access to UFC stars past and present. There also will be amateur tournaments in disciplines such as boxing, weightlifting and jiujitsu.

Resorts World will host a concert headlined by Anuel AA on Friday night, a UFC 276 viewing party and after-party Saturday and a pool party Sunday.

Fight week concludes Sunday with the UFC Fight Pass Invitational, a submission-only jiujitsu tournament led by superstar coaches at the UFC Apex.

Saturday’s card includes featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski against former champ Max Holloway and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya against Jared Cannonier.

The event will go head-to-head with a World Wrestling Entertainment event at the MGM Grand Garden.

“It’s just another thing cool to have here for International Fight Week, which is about all these other activities that are going on,” White said.

