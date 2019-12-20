Former champ Robert Whittaker added to UFC 248 in Las Vegas

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena. Whittaker had a nine-fight winning streak snapped in October.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to bounce back from his title loss with a fight in Las Vegas.

Whittaker will face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena, people close to the organization confirmed Thursday.

Cannonier has knocked out three straight opponents, including a second-round stoppage of Jack Hermansson in September. The run includes a win over former champ Anderson Silva in May.

Whittaker had a nine-fight winning streak snapped and lost his belt when he was knocked out by rising star Israel Adesanya in October.

Whittaker, a 28-year-old from Australia, first won the interim belt when he captured a decision over Yoel Romero in July 2017, the last time he fought in Las Vegas.

The UFC has not announced a main event for the card, which features a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Weili Zhang and former champ Joanna Jedrzejcyk.

Neil Magny is expected to face Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout.

