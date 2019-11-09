70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Greg Hardy seeks signature win at UFC Fight Night 161

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2019 - 4:40 pm
 

Former NFL star Greg Hardy’s professional mixed martial arts career is less than two years old yet has already featured a little bit of everything.

One thing that’s missing is a signature win.

He will have the opportunity to achieve that when he fights Alexander Volkov in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night 163 card in Moscow on Saturday.

The card, which is headlined by a featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar, will stream on ESPN-Plus at 11 a.m.

Hardy accepted the fight just days after he beat Ben Sosoli on Oct. 18 in a fight that was later changed to a no-contest because Hardy had used an inhaler between rounds. Volkov’s original opponent withdrew and the organization needed a name opponent to fill in.

“I wanted to hold it down for the UFC,” Hardy said this week at open workouts. “And when somebody like Volkov calls – a legend like that, man, such a dynamic striker – me being ‘The Prince of War,’ you’ve got to answer.”

In addition to the no-contest, Hardy’s young career has also featured a disqualification loss and five first-round knockout wins against overmatched opponents.

Hardy hopes to put on a show against his highest-profile opponent to date on Volkov’s home turf.

“The (fans) should expect a whole lot of war,” he said. “I love Russia. You guys are awesome. Sick country, man. I love you guys! And expect war, man. A whole lot of blood, a whole lot of fun, and a show!”

Hardy did get a bit of clarity on the use of the inhaler this week. While it’s not technically banned by USADA, most commission rules do prohibit their use during fights.

UFC officials announced this week Hardy will not be able to use it between rounds this week.

Reyes to get title shot

Corey Anderson threw a wrinkle into the UFC’s plans in the light heavyweight division last week with a thrilling knockout of Johnny Walker.

He hoped the performance would be enough to earn him a title bout against Jon Jones.

It’s apparently not going to happen.

“Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and (Corey’s) careers,” Jones wrote on social media. “Established Dominick’s definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his (expletive) next. (Corey) moves when I say move.”

Anderson quickly responded.

“Ha. Okay Bones. I wouldn’t wanna fight me either,” he wrote.

There is no timetable on when the bout would take place.

McGregor’s manager issues denial

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s manager issued a strong denial of two sexual assault allegations levied against the fighter over the last year.

“He vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing,” Audie Attar said on ESPN this week. “We vehemently deny it, and he does as well. At the end of the day we know who he is, he knows who he is, and we know what the truth is.”

McGregor was also accused of being the father of a 2-year-old child in England, though a representative for McGregor told TMZ on Friday the star fighter had taken a DNA test to prove he is not the father.

McGregor has said he will fight in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, though the organization has not confirmed the news.

Attar said a deal is “imminent.”

Suspect arrested

Police have arrested a person of interest in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody early Friday morning in Florida on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

Blanchard, 19, has been missing since Oct. 24 when she was last seen near her home in Auburn, Alabama.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martia ...
Jorge Masvidal wins big at UFC 244 in New York
By Dan Gelston The Assocated Press

President Donald Trump was on his feet as Jorge Masvidal defeated a bloodied Nate Diaz via a TKO before the fourth round of the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump sits at Madison Square Garden for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts fights, ...
Trump takes break from impeachment fight for UFC 244
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump took a break from battling the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to watch another bloodsport Saturday, drawing a mixed response at a UFC match at a raucous Madison Square Garden.

In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump smiles during a news conference at th ...
Donald Trump to set aside politics, take in UFC card
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Donald Trump is set to return to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.