101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Interim champ Dustin Poirier looks to make history at UFC 242

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 2:20 pm
 

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off one of the biggest fights in mixed martial arts history when he beat Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena last October.

Now interim champ Dustin Poirier wants his moment.

“How many times in our lives or in our careers do we have a chance to really do something great?” Poirier asked on a conference call ahead of his title bout against Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. “I have an opportunity for greatness, and I’m approaching it that way, and I’m very excited about all of this. I can’t wait honestly.

”I’m traveling across the world in the biggest fight that I can possibly get and going out there to do something that’s never been done.”

The main card, which also features a lightweight bout between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder, streams live on ESPN-Plus pay-per-view at 11 a.m.

Nurmagomedov has been a wrecking ball in the lightweight division, going 27-0 as a pro with the last 11 victories coming in the UFC.

Poirier, a plus-350 underdog, knows the odds are stacked against him.

“You know, 27 have tried and 27 have failed,” Poirier said. “He’s been able to dominate them on top with his wrestling pressure, his weight distribution, his understanding of techniques. But I feel confident in my grappling as well, and my goal is to make this a fight and not a grappling match.

“I have a real opportunity to be great with everyone watching, and do something that’s never been done, and I will not let this slip through my fingers.”

Poirier, a 30-year-old Louisiana native, has been on a run of his own. He is 9-1 since a 2014 loss to McGregor with the only defeat coming on a quick knockout against Michael Johnson. Poirier has rebounded with four straight wins since that setback, finally harnessing the raw talent and athleticism he has always exhibited in flashes.

“It’s a constant evolution,” Poirier said. “My whole career, the ups, the downs, the victories, the defeats, the lessons I’ve learned and kept rolling, that’s what’s made me the fighter I am today.

“I think the biggest thing is consistency and self-belief, honestly. Showing up every day, whether the day before was good or bad, staying true to the path of being the best fighter that I can push myself and evolve into.”

That evolution was never on display more than in a showcase victory over featherweight champ Max Holloway in April that earned Poirier the interim lightweight title. The performance vaulted Poirier into a top-10 pound-for-pound fighter and snapped Holloway’s 13-fight winning streak.

Now he hopes to end Nurmagomedov’s run as well.

“I’m going to go out there and do what hasn’t been done and put a loss on Khabib’s record for all the underdogs across the world,” he said. “I’m going to show everyone that if you believe, if you work hard enough, if you’re focused enough, if you’re determined enough, in that 25 minutes you can be great.”

White: Penn done in UFC

The UFC will not offer BJ Penn any more fights after two videos surfaced online this week of street fights involving the 40-year-old Hall of Famer, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Thursday.

“It’s not even that this was the last straw,” White said. “I didn’t love him continuing to fight anyway. But with the relationship that he and I have — he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight — it’s hard to turn him down.

“I don’t want to sit here and pick BJ Penn apart. I think we all know what BJ Penn needs to do and hopefully BJ Penn knows what BJ Penn needs to do. What I saw in that video was sad and I love the kid. I hope he gets his life together. If BJ Penn needs me, all he has to do is pick up the phone and ask.”

White said he has not spoken to Penn, but the Hawaiian has been made aware of the decision.

Penn, a former lightweight and welterweight champion who has lost seven straight fights and last won in 2010, has said he was attempting to diffuse a situation.

There had been talk of Penn fighting lightweight Nik Lentz before the end of the year.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Dana White signs four fighters to the UFC - Video
Four fighters were put under contract with the UFC following their performances at Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Contender Series fighters react to being signed to the UFC
After making history as the first batch of winners to all earn contracts following their performances at Dana White's Contender Series, the fighters react to making it to the UFC.
Dana White signs all five winners at Contender Series
For the first time in the three-season history of Dana White's Contender Series, every winning fighter earned a UFC contract. Maki Pitolo, Joe Solecki, Antonio Trocoli, Hunter Azure and Jonathan Pearce impressed the UFC brass and were awarded contracts by the UFC president.
Jones says he was confident he secured a win over Santos at UFC 239 - Video
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continued his reign by taking a split decision victory over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. He discusses the close call and entertains the idea of a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 recap: Jones and Nunes retain their titles - VIDEO
Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes both retained their titles at UFC 239. Jones took a decision over Thiago Santos in the main event and Nunes scored a first-round knockout of Holly Holm. Jorge Masvidal also made promotional history on July 6 by scoring a 5-second knockout over Ben Askren. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amanda Nunes on her win over Holly Holm at UFC 239 - Video
Amanda Nunes talks about continuing her reign as a two-division champion in the UFC after defeating Holly Holm with a head kick in the first round of their title bout at UFC 239. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239: Masvidal makes UFC history with 5-second knockout - Video
Jorge Masvidal discusses his history-making knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 and makes his case for a shot at the welterweight title next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fighters at UFC 239 react to the 7.1 earthquake - Video
Fighters at UFC 239 talk about what they experienced when the 7.1 earthquake was felt in Las Vegas on Friday night. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena faced off against each other one last time before their bouts take place. In the main event, Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight belt on the line against Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes will look to continue her reign as the women's bantamweight champion when she takes on Holly Holm.
UFC 239: Jon Jones says he wants to make a statement - VIDEO
Prior to UFC 239, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he's trying to challenge himself, set his own records to establish his legacy and explains how he's become comfortable with where he is in his career. He will put his title on the line in the main event against Thiago Santos. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Official Weigh-in Results
All 24 fighters competing at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena made weight at the official weigh-in at the New York-New York hotel-casino on Friday. The main event features UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones putting his belt on the line against Thiago Santos. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Preview: Jones vs. Santos
Prior to UFC 239, the Review-Journal's Adam Hill and Heidi Fang break down the main event between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos for the light heavyweight title, the co-main championship tilt between Holly Holm and reigning bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, and preview a feature bout between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 media day: Masvidal says he has faced tougher competition than Askren
Ahead of facing rising UFC welterweight Ben Askren, promotional veteran Jorge Masvidal says he's faced tougher opponents in the past. Askren says don't be shocked by his approach to the fight at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 open workouts: Jones thanks fans for support through his dark times
At UFC 239 open workouts, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thanked fans for their support during his "controversial moments" and says he wants to be more active through 2020. His challenger Thiago Santos says he will "shock the world" on July 6 and be the new division champion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 open workouts: Holm wants to shock her naysayers
Holly Holm will look to reclaim the UFC women's bantamweight title when she faces two-division champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 239 at the T-Mobile Arena on July 6. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
White: I'm looking for different things on this show - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke with media following the second episode of the third season of his show "Dana White's Contender Series". He explained why he signed the two fighters he did after their performances and discussed the heat he's taking for not signing Brendan Loughnane last week. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Francis Ngannou says he never doubted himself after losses - Video
UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou will face Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minn., on June 29 in a bout that could determine the next title contender. After losing in a title bout to Stipe Miocic in 2018, Ngannou says he never doubted himself. He also talks about meeting former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Contender Series contracts: "I'm looking for killers." - Video
On opening night at the UFC's newest facility, the UFC Apex, the promotion signed Punahele Soriano and Yorgan De Castro to contracts after their performances on Dana White's Contender Series. UFC president Dana White explains why he signed the fighters he did. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Apex is the promotion's newest cutting-edge facility - VIDEO
The UFC Apex will officially open as Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series kicks off on June 19. Here's a look at what the promotion's newest facility in Las Vegas has to offer. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC President Dana White on the UFC Apex, ESPN deal, when Conor McGregor could return and more - Video
UFC President Dana White gave the Review-Journal an exclusive interview where he spoke about the promotion's new facility, the UFC Apex, their new deal with ESPN, when Conor McGregor may return to the octagon and more. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Weili Zhang poses during the ceremonial UFC 235 weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ...
Weili Zhang seeks UFC belt, history
By / RJ

The 30-year-old could become the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC title when she faces Jessica Andrade for the women’s strawweight title on Saturday