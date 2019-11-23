Khabib says ‘idiot’ McGregor doesn’t really want rematch

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to fight in the spring for the first time in more than a year. He doesn’t believe it will be for a rematch against Conor McGregor.

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov pose for pictures during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Conor McGregor attends his after fight party and his Wynn Nightlife residency debut at the Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on August 27, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife)

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to fight in the spring for the first time in more than a year. He doesn’t believe it will be for a rematch against Conor McGregor.

“Honestly I don’t think he wants that fight,” Nurmagomedov said during a Q&A session with children in Moscow that was transcribed by RT Sport. “I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped. It was a sign he didn’t want to be there, ‘let me go please’ and all that. And now he wants the rematch?”

Nurmagomedov said McGregor should earn his way back to the rematch after Nurmagomedov dominated the first meeting at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

McGregor’s last victory came in October 2016. Since then, he has lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather and the title bout against Nurmagomedov. Yet McGregor has remained one of the most relevant fighters in the world through his appearances and social media posts, as well as several high-profile legal issues.

Nurmagomedov has heard McGregor demand a rematch publicly, but doesn’t believe he really wants it.

“He’s an idiot,” Nurmagomedov said. “We don’t pay attention to idiots.”

Instead, he plans to defend the belt against Tony Ferguson. The bout has been booked four times in the past, but both fighters have had to pull out for various reasons.

“It will happen, there are talks currently ongoing, it will be either in March or April,” Nurmagomedov said. “The backstory of this fight is what makes it so anticipated. We’re currently putting everything in action.

“He has 12 straight wins in UFC, I have 12 straight wins, so I think it will be a very good fight. I’m preparing for it, mentally and physically.”

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.