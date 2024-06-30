Las Vegas fighter steps in as UFC 303 sees late change to card

A Las Vegas fighter agreed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night just before the start of the pay-per-view card.

UFC 303 underwent another late change just before the pay-per-view portion of the card was set to go on the air Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Brian Ortega is unable to compete in the co-main event of the card against Diego Lopes due to illness and will be replaced by Dan Ige.

Ige, a Las Vegas resident, has won three out of his last four fights and last competed in February. He texted UFC executives hours before the event to say he was ready and in shape in case Ortega was unable to fight.

He teased a potential development earlier in the evening on social media.

“So you wanna be a bad (expletive),” Ige wrote.

The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 165 pounds. Ige had been scheduled to compete July 20.

The main event is a light heavyweight title fight between champion Alex Pereira and former champ Jiri Prochazka.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

