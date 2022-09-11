81°F
Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev earn wins at UFC 279

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 9:47 pm
 
Khamzat Chimaev, top, fights Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout during the UFC 279 m ...
Khamzat Chimaev, top, fights Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout during the UFC 279 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after defeating Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout during ...
Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after defeating Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout during the UFC 279 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Li Jingliang, right, fights Daniel Rodriguez in a 180-pound catchweight bout during the UFC 279 ...
Li Jingliang, right, fights Daniel Rodriguez in a 180-pound catchweight bout during the UFC 279 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nate Diaz made Tony Ferguson pay for one of his first true takedown attempts by locking in a guillotine as Ferguson charged for a submission victory at 2:52 of the fourth round in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday at T-Mobile.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev needed 2:13 to submit Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout booked Friday after Chimaev missed weight for his fight against Diaz and caused the card to be reshuffled.

Chimaev took Holland down four times in the opening minute and never let him scramble away, eventually locking in a D’Arce choke and forcing the tap.

Ferguson had been scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, who instead lost a split decision to Holland’s original opponent, Daniel Rodriguez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

