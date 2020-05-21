Nevada Athletic Commission to discuss return of combat sports

The commission is expected to discuss the possibility of combat sports events returning to Las Vegas as soon as May 30.

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Nevada appears poised to welcome sports back to the state.

The Nevada Athletic Commission has scheduled a May 27 meeting to discuss the possibility of mixed martial arts and boxing events taking place in Las Vegas over the next few weeks.

UFC president Dana White has indicated the organization will host an event at its Apex Facility in southwest Las Vegas just three days later on May 30.

The UFC has also requested a June 6 date at the facility. Top Rank Boxing has requested June 9 and June 11 for shows at the MGM Grand.

All shows would be held without fans and subject to stringent protocols.

The meeting, which will be the first for the NAC since it suspended combat sports in Nevada on March 14, will take place by teleconference at 9 a.m.

