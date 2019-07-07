91°F
MMA UFC

No UFC PPV event scheduled for New Year’s weekend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2019 - 9:36 pm
 

The UFC will not schedule a pay-per-view card in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve weekend for the first time in more than a decade.

Instead, UFC 245 will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 14.

The Golden Knights have a home game scheduled in the building against Arizona on Dec. 28, the night the UFC would typically host its year-end show. It is usually one of the organization’s biggest events of the year.

An outline of the final three months was released during Saturday night’s UFC 239 broadcast. It includes UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden and UFC 243 on Oct. 5. Though no location has been confirmed for that card, it’s expected to take place in Melbourne, Australia.

The UFC’s domestic schedule for the last quarter of 2019 includes Fight Night shows in Boston (Oct. 18) and Washington D.C. (Dec. 7). There is also an Oct. 12 date with no location attached.

A heavy dose of international events is on the docket, including a Singapore show on Oct. 26.

The UFC returns to Moscow on Nov. 9 and will be in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the following week.

Busan, South Korea, will host the final card of the year Dec. 21.

The UFC’s run of New Year’s weekend cards in Las Vegas started with UFC 66 on Dec. 30, 2006 when Chuck Liddell knocked out Tito Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to retain the light heavyweight title.

A run of 12 straight cards marked the occasion on the Strip until it was snapped last year when UFC 232 was forced to move from T-Mobile Arena to The Forum outside Los Angeles on six-days’ notice due to the Nevada Athletic Commission having insufficient time to clear Jon Jones to compete.

