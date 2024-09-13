Ticket prices soar on secondary market for UFC 306 at Sphere

UFC 306 at Sphere is tracking to be the second-most expensive event ever in Las Vegas on the secondary ticket market, behind the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Sean O'Malley, left, faces off with Merab Dvalishvili for their Bantamweight title fight during the UFC 306 press conference at the Sphere on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fighters take questions during the UFC 306 press conference at the Sphere on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

At online ticket marketplace GameTime, the average priced ticket is $1,681, four times higher than any previous event at Sphere. The lowest priced seat on GameTime is $674, fees and taxes included, with the most expensive listed seat at $8,584.

The Saturday card on Mexican Independence Day weekend will be the first live sporting event at Sphere.

The least expensive ticket listed on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick as of Friday was $895 for a ticket in Section 303, Row 19. The average purchase price on TickPick is $1,265, and the largest purchase was $10,928 for two tickets in Section 101, Row 36.

“We’re seeing a really strong price resilience in Las Vegas in general, but what I think you’re seeing with the Sphere is it’s a bunch of firsts,” said Matt Ferrel, vice president, head of growth at TickPick. “I think people are still fascinated and still looking to experience the Sphere. We’re seeing it in the pricing, and we’re seeing it in the overall price of the event.”

The huge demand comes even after ticket prices on TickPick have dipped 43 percent in the past 10 days, as of Friday morning. There were 17,500 people tracking tickets for the event.

“Pricing is still remaining pretty strong,” Ferrel said. “In that venue, we can’t compare a Dead & Company or U2, but we’ve seen those prices stay pretty strong through that event date itself.”

What the future holds for interest in sporting events potentially held at Sphere will depend partially on how well UFC 306 is received by fans. The first sports event was this year’s NHL draft, which drew a capacity crowd over two days.

“There’s going to be a significant amount riding on how this is filmed, how this is ultimately performing, to see what the next level or next type of sporting event could look like in there,” Ferrel said. “But I would expect to see boxing or other combat sports in that space in the near future, and with those (a higher) ticket price associated.”

