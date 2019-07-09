UFC 239 recap — RJ ringside podcast
There have now been a few days to digest the performances of Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones as two of the greatest fighters in UFC history defended their belts at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Now the question turns to what’s next for two of the sport’s biggest stars.
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang of the Review-Journal discuss the possibilities, as well as break down all five seconds of the pivotal welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.