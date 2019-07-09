UFC 239 recap — RJ ringside podcast

There have now been a few days to digest the performances of Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones as two of the greatest fighters in UFC history defended their belts at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

UFC champ Jon Jones (middle) is feted at On The Record at Park MGM on Saturday, July 7, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Now the question turns to what’s next for two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang of the Review-Journal discuss the possibilities, as well as break down all five seconds of the pivotal welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.