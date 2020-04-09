UFC 249 pay-per-view event on April 18 canceled

A UFC event scheduled for Tachi Palace Casino Resort outside Lemoore, California, has been called off, people familiar with the card confirmed to the Review-Journal.

UFC President Dana White. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC president Dana White has been running through hurdle after hurdle to try to make UFC 249 happen despite a global pandemic canceling sporting events around the world.

He finally had to admit defeat on Thursday.

The April 18 event, which was believed to be targeted for Tachi Palace Casino Resort outside Lemoore, California, has been called off, people familiar with the card confirmed to the Review-Journal.

ESPN, which was set to be the exclusive pay-per-view distributor of the event, first reported the news.

