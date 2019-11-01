UFC president Dana White rallies support for missing woman

A 19-year-old stepdaughter of a UFC fighter has been missing for a week. UFC president Dana White is helping with a reward, according to CBS Sports.

UFC President Dana White. (Review-Journal file photo)

UFC president Dana White and several of the organization’s stars are rallying to raise money and awareness in the case of a fighter’s missing stepdaughter.

Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of heavyweight contender Walt Harris, has been missing since Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama.

If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. Friends and fans please pass this video around. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4xDfcPMhGL — Dana White (@danawhite) October 31, 2019

The governor of the state, Kay Ivey, announced a $5,000 reward for information on Blanchard’s disappearance.

White posted a video on the UFC’s social media accounts Thursday adding an additional $25,000 to the reward. He urged viewers to share the video contact authorities if anyone had any information.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has also pledged $25,000. An anonymous donor offered another $5,000.

Police in Alabama originally were unsure whether foul play was involved in the disappearance at first, but the case took a turn after Blachard’s damaged car was discovered at an apartment complex 55 miles away in Montgomery, Ala on Oct. 25. There was no damage the last time Blanchard was seen with the car.

According to police, Blanchard was last seen sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Surveillance footage placed her at a convenience store.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019,” Auburn Police said in a statement Thursday. “In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force.

“Evidence from within Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery, was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play. The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today.”

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union Community College.

Harris has won both his 2019 fights by knockout in less than a minute. He is slated to fight Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 in Washington D.C., but is expected to withdraw from the bout.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.