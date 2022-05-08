82°F
UFC’s International Fight Week card set for T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2022 - 7:35 pm
 
Alexander Volkanovski, left, fights Max Holloway during their featherweight title boutÊin ...
Alexander Volkanovski, left, fights Max Holloway during their featherweight title boutÊin UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexander Volkanovski reacts after being declared the winner via unanimous decision over Max Ho ...
Alexander Volkanovski reacts after being declared the winner via unanimous decision over Max Holloway in their featherweight title boutÊin UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
PHOENIX — Two title fights will headline the UFC’s annual International Fight Week card July 2 at T-Mobile Arena, including a trilogy bout between two of the best featherweight champions in the organization’s history.

People close to the organization confirmed most of the UFC 276 card to the Review-Journal on Saturday.

Alexander Volkanovski will defend the 145-pound title against former champ Max Holloway. Volkanovski, who has won 21 straight fights, has defeated Holloway twice by unanimous decision.

Holloway has won his past two fights to work his way back into contention and will get his third shot at T-Mobile Arena, where their first meeting took place in 2019.

Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight belt in the main event against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya’s only loss was when he moved up to challenge for the light heavyweight title.

Also on the card, Miesha Tate, a Las Vegas resident and former women’s bantamweight champion, will fight Lauren Murphy in a flyweight bout, and bantamweight star Sean O’Malley will meet Pedro Munhoz.

Tickets go on sale Friday through AXS.

Here are the rest of the confirmed fights:

— Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s bantamweights;

— Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweights;

— Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweights;

— Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz, middleweights;

— Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barbarena, welterweights;

— Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, middleweights.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

