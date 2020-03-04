76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

UFC’s International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas in July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 2:36 pm
 

The UFC will host International Fight Week in Las Vegas for the ninth consecutive year in July, the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

A full week of activities will be highlighted by UFC 252 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena.

No bouts have been announced for the card.

There has been speculation that Irish superstar and former two-division champion Conor McGregor will headline the event, but UFC president Dana White said Tuesday he expects McGregor to wait for April’s lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and champion Khabib Nurmagomedov before making a decision about his next fight.

The UFC will host its 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on July 9 at the Palms, an event that will include the presentation of the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award.

The Hall of Fame class has yet to be announced.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host the UFC Fan Experience on July 10 and 11, a free event featuring meet and greets, autograph sessions and access to UFC stars and luminaries.

Other events, such as open workouts for the fighters on the card, weigh-ins, news conferences, live entertainment and parties at venues throughout the city, are expected to be added to the schedule.

Last year, Godsmack headlined the International Fight Week concert at Hard Rock Hotel and rapper YG played the fight after-party at the Palms with the week wrapping up with a pool party at the same property.

The list of events will be updated at UFCFightWeek.com.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
2
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
3
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
4
Can Can Room owner wants webcam business in former strip club
Can Can Room owner wants webcam business in former strip club
5
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dominick Reyes, left, and Jon Jones, right, during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout ...
UFC’s Jon Jones fires back at Dominick Reyes
By / RJ

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones rips Dominick Reyes for not fighting during their title bout at UFC 247 and then saying he should have won the fight.

Jon Jones, left, connects with a punch to the face of Dominick Reyes, right, during a light hea ...
Jon Jones fights off title challenge at UFC 247
By Jordan Godwin The Associated Press

Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday night, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes.