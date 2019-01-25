Undefeated prospect Edmen Shahbazyan added to UFC 235

The 21-year-old middleweight will take on Charles Byrd at T-Mobile Arena on March 2.

UFC Fight Night - The O2 Arena. A general view of the Octagon at The O2 Arena, London

Undefeated middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan has been added to the UFC 235 card scheduled for T-Mobile Arena on March 2.

The 21-year-old Glendale Fighting Club product will take on Charles Byrd at the event, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Shahbazyan earned a UFC contract with a 40-second knockout of Antonio Jones on a “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” card in July.

He made his official debut in the organization with a split-decision win over Darren Stewart in November, the first of his eight pro fights to get out of the first round.

Byrd also entered the UFC through “DWTNCS.” He is 1-1 in the organization and is coming off a knockout loss to Stewart in September.

UFC 235 is headlined by two title bouts as Jon Jones puts the light heavyweight belt on the line against Anthony Smith and Tyron Woodley defends the welterweight title against Karmau Usman.

