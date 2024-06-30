What ‘legends are made of’: Vegas UFC fighter steps in at last minute

A Las Vegas fighter agreed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night just before the start of the pay-per-view card.

Payton Talbot walks out of the cage after knocking out his opponent, Yanis Ghemmouri, within the first 19 seconds during their bantamweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jean Silva positions himself during a featherweight bout against Jean Silva at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yanis Ghemmouri reacts after losing to Payton Talbott during their bantamweight bout within the first 19 seconds at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Payton Talbot reacts after knocking out Yanis Ghemmouri within the first 19 seconds during their bantamweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gillian Roberton, top, pins Michelle Waterson-Gomez to the mat during their strawweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez, right, throws a punch at Gillian Robertson during their strawweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. The fight, which Waterson-Gomez lost, was her last fight before retirement. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martin Buday grabs Andrei Arlovski during their heavyweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jean Silva reacts to knocking out Charles Jourdain during their featherweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrei Arlovski pins Martin Buday against the cage during their heavyweight bout at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charles Jourdain slaps his chest during a featherweight bout against Jean Silva at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mirsad Bektic, left, defends the punch by Dan Ige during the third round of a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

UFC 303 underwent another late change just before the pay-per-view portion of the card was set to go on the air Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Dan Ige will replace Brian Ortega, who is is unable to compete in the co-main event of the card against Diego Lopes due to illness.

Ige, a Las Vegas resident, has won three out of his last four fights and last competed in February. He texted UFC executives hours before the event to say he was ready and in shape in case Ortega was unable to fight.

“The doctors checked out Ortega, and he had a (103-degree) fever and he had to pull out of the fight,” UFC president Dana White said. “Ige was ready to go, so here we are. This is the (stuff) legends are made of, right here.”

Ige teased the potential development earlier in the evening on social media.

“So you wanna be a bad (expletive),” Ige wrote.

The Nevada Athletic Commission was able to clear Ige so quickly because he had already been scheduled to compete on July 20. That also meant he was in camp and training for a fight.

White said there were no other options had Ige been unable to step in. Even though Lopes and Ige are ranked contenders in the 145-pound featherweight division, the fight will be contested at 165 pounds because Lopes had already rehydrated and Ige obviously hadn’t cut weight at all.

“He’s in shape, and all his medicals are done,” White said of the unique circumstances for Ige, which include the fact he lives minutes from the arena. “He was probably sitting on the couch ordering the fight when he got the call. For him to jump up, be ready, run down here to weigh in and want to take this fight is crazy. He came in all fired up. He’s excited for this opportunity.”

Lopes and Ortega was already a late replacement for a scrapped co-main event just more than two weeks ago.

Saturday’s main event — a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former champ Jiri Prochazka — is also a replacement, booked when superstar Conor McGregor announced earlier this month he would be unable to headline the event due to injury.

UFC 303 undercard

Moments after the announcement was made on the broadcast of Ige’s addition to the card, rising welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry remained undefeated with a unanimous decision over Michael “Venom” Page in the first fight of the main card.

Garry was able to neutralize the flashy striker by closing distance against the cage and getting the fight to the ground on several occasions. He is now 15-0 as a pro and 8-0 in the UFC.

Macy Chiasson followed it up with a second-round TKO of fellow women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva in a fight that was stopped by the cageside doctor due to a nasty cut caused by an elbow on the ground.

Bueno Silva’s repeated and boisterous pleas to continue were not granted.

On the preliminary card, Reno-based bantamweight phenom Payton Talbott needed just 19 seconds to knock out Yanis Ghemmouri, and middleweight Joe Pyfer finished Marc-Andre Barriault with punches in just 85 seconds.

Andre Fili earned a split decision over veteran featherweight Cub Swanson, and Martin Buday took two of the three scorecards against former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Gillian Robertson, Rei Tsuruya and Vinicius Oliveira picked up unanimous-decision victories on the card, while Jean Silva scored a second-round knockout of Charles Jourdain.

Robertson’s win came against Michelle Waterson-Gomez, a veteran in the women’s strawweight division who tearfully announced her retirement in the cage at age 38.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.