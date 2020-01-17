Women’s strawweight bout canceled on UFC 246 card
A fight between women’s strawweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Claudia Gadelha at UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena has been canceled.
Grasso weighed in at 121.5 pounds Friday, 5.5 pounds above the allowable limit for the division. It’s the second time she has missed weight for a UFC fight.
Nevada Athletic Commission rules prohibit matchups between fighters with more than 3 pounds difference between them in that weight class.
Gadelha, a Las Vegan, hit the scales at 115.5 early in the two-hour window for fighters to weigh in at the Palms.
UFC officials have not announced which preliminary fight will be moved to the pay-per-view card in place of Grasso-Gadelha.
Both fighters in the main event — Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone — made weight for their welterweight bout.
