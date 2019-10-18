3 things to look for at Monster Energy Cup supercross in Las Vegas

Three things to watch for in Saturday night’s AMA Supercross Monster Energy Cup all-star race at Sam Boyd Stadium. The event starts at 7 p.m.

1. Who will take home the Monster Million?

Recent results notwithstanding, it’s not a foregone conclusion that a rider in the featured 450cc class will sweep the three main events and earn a $1 million jackpot. But it has happened in each of the past two MECs, with Marvin Musquin pulling it off in 2018 and Eli Tomac last year.

The only other competitor to pocket the big bonus was Ryan Villopoto in the first installment of the exhibition race in 2011. Justin Barcia (2012), James Stewart (2013), Davi Millsaps (2014), Ken Roczen (2015) and Tomac (2016) have won MEC titles in nonsweep fashion.

Several of the sport’s stars will be sitting this one out, including Musquin (recuperating from a crash) and 2018 supercross series champion Jason Anderson. That will leave Tomac as the heavy favorite. Another storyline will be the 450cc debut of his new Kawasaki teammate, Adam Cianciarulo.

2. Mistakes happen

With the largest payoff in motorcycle racing riding on the outcome and championship ramifications not a factor, the MEC has been known to produce as many spills as thrills and other crazy occurrences.

In 2014, Trey Canard won the first two mains and appeared headed to victory in the third when he crashed. A similar incident befell Roczen in the second main event in 2015, costing him a second consecutive MEC title.

Ryan Dungey, a four-time supercross champion, forgot to negotiate the mandatory “Joker Lane” detour while leading the first main event in 2013, docking him five positions. After informing his rival of his fate, Villopoto made the same mistake in the second race.

3. Track attack

Goodbye whoop-de-dos. Hello multiple starting gates.

The MEC riders will be competing on a hybrid track that combines elements of supercross and motocross but with shorter rhythm sections and longer lap times. The track design will offer two starting gates, three start variations and will be raced in two directions, adding additional variables to the equation.

This will be the final Monster Energy Cup at Sam Boyd, with organizers eyeing a move to Allegiant Stadium in 2020, or perhaps another venue outside of Las Vegas.

