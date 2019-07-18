98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Motor Sports

Busch brothers’ NASCAR duel even more thrilling in Spanish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 10:31 am
 

NASCAR’s struggles on and off the track in recent seasons are well documented.

But if the Fox Sports Latin America broadcast team called stock car races for an English-speaking audience, NASCAR’s problems might seem less severe.

These guys could make a routine Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pit stop sound exciting.

Check out the call of the thrilling last-lap duel between Las Vegas brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch at Kentucky Speedway last weekend and see if you don’t agree:

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kurt Busch does a burnout following his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kentucky ...
Las Vegas’ Kurt Busch outduels brother to win at Kentucky
By Gary B. Graves The Associated Press

Kurt Busch was the victor in a Saturday night showdown between the brothers that gave him his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing and a spot in the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 23, ...
Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch to win at Sonoma
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch have managed to keep their long-standing rivalry quite friendly during their first season as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Crew members lift Martin Truex Jr.'s car to change a flat tire during a NASCAR Cup Series auto ...
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600
By Pete Iacobelli The Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early flat tire after hitting the wall, then survived a wild restart five laps from the end Sunday night to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four seasons.