Busch brothers’ NASCAR duel even more thrilling in Spanish

Kurt Busch crosses the finish line ahead of Kyle Busch (18) to win the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

NASCAR’s struggles on and off the track in recent seasons are well documented.

But if the Fox Sports Latin America broadcast team called stock car races for an English-speaking audience, NASCAR’s problems might seem less severe.

These guys could make a routine Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pit stop sound exciting.

Check out the call of the thrilling last-lap duel between Las Vegas brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch at Kentucky Speedway last weekend and see if you don’t agree:

Kurt Busch versus Kyle Busch … in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/UxrcHyXOEu — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 17, 2019

