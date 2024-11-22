‘A taste of what it is like’: Become an F1 driver or pit crew member at the Wynn for free

While being timed, fans experience what it is like to change the tires of an authentic F1 car

Anthony Jerjis, 21, who flew in from Chicago, tested his skills against Kai Nunies, 31, who ran the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge at the Wynn on Nov. 21, 2024 (Akiya Dillon).

With or without a ticket to the race, you can become a Formula 1 driver or pit crew member at the Encore Players Lounge for free.

The lounge, conveniently located in the middle of the casino floor at the Encore, housed several luxury cars, the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, driving simulators, and a pop-up bar. It was a fan favorite hours before the Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off Thursday night.

Anthony Jerjis, 21, who flew in from Chicago on Thursday, tested his skills against Kai Nunies, 31, who ran the pit stop challenge.

The challenge seemed as simple as changing a tire — literally. Here, fans could see what it was like to switch out the wheels of an authentic F1 car using actual tools used by race mechanics. And their speediness would be timed.

“I like to say it’s a friendly way to scout talent,” Nunies said, laughing. He added that he had toured with the experience for the past month, hoping to get locals and visitors excited for the race. According to the Red Bull website, fans can win an all-expenses paid trip to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, if they log the fastest time.

The challenge proved to be quite difficult, said Jerjis, who attempted it several times. His best record was about seven seconds.

In the actual race, Nunies said, there are three guys to a tire. During pit stops, they are expected to finish their tasks in under two seconds each. Nunies noted that six seconds or less is the goal for one person.

“We do this to give dedicated fans a taste of what it is like to be out on the track,” Nunies said. “It has been pretty popular since we did it last year.”

This year, F1 fans can also check out the Pagoni Showroom, a McLaren exhibit, and the +44 x Golf Wang Garage at the Wynn.

