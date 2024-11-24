‘Absolutely amazing experience’: Fans laud Las Vegas’ F1 race

Thousands of fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix came from all over the world with the same goal in mind: To enjoy F1, Las Vegas style.

Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold up cutouts of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez during the third practice round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch the race from the main grandstand during the third practice round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans flocked to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, showing off their allegiance to their favorite drivers and teams and using the mega event to bond with family and friends.

The thousands of fans attending the race came from all over the world with the same goal in mind: To enjoy F1, Las Vegas style. Tickets to Saturday’s race sold out hours before the event’s scheduled 10 p.m. start time.

Alan Xu, from Sacramento, California, is a massive Oscar Piastri fan, and was looking to potentially meet his idol driver. He created a custom hard hat, with a model of the F1 driver’s car on top, his name on one side and his number on the other. To better his odds of running into Piastri, Xu purchased the high-end Paddock Club ticket, which gave him access to pit lane pre-race.

“I wanted to see him in person and see his car,” Xu said. “It’s a super awesome opportunity.”

The $10,000-plus price paid off, as Piastri’s team, McLaren, invited Xu behind the ropes of their garage for a highlight photo opportunity.

“Absolutely amazing experience,” Xu said. “I’m typically not a paddock, pit lane person, but I decided to splurge this time around and it’s been worth it.”

Previously attending races in Japan, Singapore and Las Vegas in 2023, Xu said this year’s Las Vegas race has been a smoother process than the inaugural event in 2023.

“Overall, the organization around it has been good and it’s just as exciting as last year,” Xu said.

Las Vegas resident Whitney Martin, who has been an F1 fan for six years, brought her niece Natalie Musil to the race after she got her into F1 after watching the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”

The family members have conflicting favorite drivers, with Martin backing Lewis Hamilton and Musil pulling for Max Verstappen. That didn’t hold them back from bonding at the race, an event they planned on attending for months.

“I would really like to see him (Verstappen) win in person,” Musil said. “This is my first race that I’ve ever been to. It’s been great. It’s kinda been one of those moments where I started to think I really want to work in motorsports.”

Looking to avoid the traffic congestion surrounding the track when roads are closed to the general public, Martin and Musil booked a room on the Strip for the weekend to make their first race as convenient as possible.

“Which is weird because it’s easier to get there (East Harmon Zone) from home,” Martin said. “We’re just here having fun and really excited to see it.”

Despite the larger crowds Martin said she was pleasantly surprised by the ease of the entry process.

“I’ve never seen a queue so neatly handled,” Martin said. “I’m really impressed with the organization.”

Ashley Johnson, from London, England, made a spur of the moment decision to make the long trip to Las Vegas after being mesmerized by the lit up track in Las Vegas while watching it on television last year.

After getting back to ground level after taking in the track, Sphere and Strip from the 40-foot Heineken Trophy tower constructed near the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, in the South Koval spectator area, Johnson said the views were even more impressive in person than from what he saw on TV.

Each fan zone has different activities to keep fans entertained when racing isn’t occurring, a touch Johnson said sets this race apart from others on the F1 calendar.

“I said I had to come and see a race here,” Johnson. “It’s been super cool. I’ve been to other races and they’ve been a bit boring, but Las Vegas is different.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.