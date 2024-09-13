Bellagio F1 spectator zone construction to reduce lanes on Las Vegas Strip

Construction of the Bellagio Fountain Club spectator area for the Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off Monday and with it come Las Vegas Boulevard lane restrictions.

Traffic moves on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen from the grandstands at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two southbound lanes of the Strip in front of Bellagio will be closed Sunday through Nov. 20 as crews build the high-end hospitality space for grand prix weekend, scheduled for Nov. 21-23. The entrance to the Bellagio of Las Vegas Boulevard will remain open during construction, with periodic lane shifts expected.

The sidewalk between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will be closed to pedestrians between Sept.16 and Nov. 22. Pedestrians are urged to use the pedestrian bridges to head south on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard as detours.

Crews have already begun removing trees that line the sidewalk and the popular Fountains of Bellagio attraction.

The Bellagio Regional Transportation Commission bus stop will be closed from Sept. 16 to Nov. 30. Riders are asked to use Deuce on the Strip bus stops at Park MGM and Caesars Palace.

Crews are also adding race elements on the 3.8-mile circuit consisting of mainly public right roads that include Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues.

Track Lighting installation

Track lighting installation continues on Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval, with the stretch of road going down to one lane in each direction overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Sept. 2o.

The intersection of Harmon and Koval will be closed in all directions for 30 minutes on Tuesday, at some point between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m. The Metropolitan Police Department will assist with traffic management during the closure and signage will be in place to alert motorists approaching the intersection.

Between Sunday and Oct. 4 Koval will see two lanes closed to traffic overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue.

Nightly two-lane reductions on Koval Lane between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue will occur Sunday to Friday from September 15 to October 4 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. One lane each direction will be open.

Drivers can stay on top of the latest Las Vegas Grand Prix related construction on the race’s interactive race transportation website or by signing up for Clark County’s text service. Weekly text updates are sent to phones every Sunday and Wednesday to those who opted in the system by texting F1LV to 31996.

