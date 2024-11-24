56°F
Formula 1

Complete results from Las Vegas Grand Prix, updated F1 standings

Mercedes driver George Russell and a team member collect the winner's and team trophies atop the podium during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell readies to race as teams assemble on the track during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his race win at the finish line of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his race win and trophy atop the podium during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz are sprayed sprayed with champagne by a Mercedes team member atop the podium during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell hugs Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen as Russell wins the race and Verstappen the championship for the season at the finish line of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell and a team member spray champagne with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz atop the podium during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mercedes driver George Russell and a team member spray champagne at each other atop the podium during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2024 - 1:04 am
 
Updated November 24, 2024 - 1:57 am

Complete results from Saturday’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Finishing order

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50 laps, 1:22:05.969, 25 points

2. (10) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50, +7.313 seconds, 18

3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 50, +11.906, 15

4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 50, +14.283, 12

5. (5) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 50, +16.582, 10

6. (6) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50, +43.385, 10

7. (8) Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 50, +51.365, 6

8. (9) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 50, +59.808, 4

9. (7) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:02.808, 2

10. (15) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 50, +1:03.114, 1

11. (16) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 50, +1:09.195

12. (12) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 50, +1:09.803

13. (13) Zhou Guanyu, China, Kick Sauber, 50, +1:14.085

14. (20) Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 50, +1:15.172

15. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 50, +1:24.102

16. (14) Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:31.005

17. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 49, +1 lap

18. (19) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Kick Sauber, 49, +1 lap

19. (18) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, did not finish, 25

20. (3) Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, did not finish, 15

Updated driver standings

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 403 points

2. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 340

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 319

4. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 268

5. Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 259

6. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 217

7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 208

8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 152

9. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 35

11. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 30

12. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 26

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 24

14. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 23

15. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 14

16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Racing Bulls, 12

18. Oliver Bearman, Great Britain, Haas, 7

19. Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 5

20. Liam Lawson, New Zealand, 4

Updated constructors standings

1. McLaren, 608

2. Ferrari, 584

3. Red Bull Racing, 555

4. Mercedes, 425

5. Aston Martin, 86

6. Haas, 50

7. Alpine, 49

8. Racing Bulls, 46

9. Williams, 17

10. Kick Sauber, 0

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

