Complete results from Las Vegas Grand Prix, updated F1 standings
The finishing order of all 20 drivers in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, along with updated Formula One driver and constructor standings.
Complete results from Saturday’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix:
Finishing order
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50 laps, 1:22:05.969, 25 points
2. (10) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50, +7.313 seconds, 18
3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 50, +11.906, 15
4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 50, +14.283, 12
5. (5) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 50, +16.582, 10
6. (6) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50, +43.385, 10
7. (8) Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 50, +51.365, 6
8. (9) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 50, +59.808, 4
9. (7) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:02.808, 2
10. (15) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 50, +1:03.114, 1
11. (16) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 50, +1:09.195
12. (12) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 50, +1:09.803
13. (13) Zhou Guanyu, China, Kick Sauber, 50, +1:14.085
14. (20) Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 50, +1:15.172
15. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 50, +1:24.102
16. (14) Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:31.005
17. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 49, +1 lap
18. (19) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Kick Sauber, 49, +1 lap
19. (18) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, did not finish, 25
20. (3) Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, did not finish, 15
Updated driver standings
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 403 points
2. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 340
3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 319
4. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 268
5. Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 259
6. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 217
7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 208
8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 152
9. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 35
11. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 30
12. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 26
13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 24
14. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 23
15. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 14
16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 12
17. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Racing Bulls, 12
18. Oliver Bearman, Great Britain, Haas, 7
19. Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 5
20. Liam Lawson, New Zealand, 4
Updated constructors standings
1. McLaren, 608
2. Ferrari, 584
3. Red Bull Racing, 555
4. Mercedes, 425
5. Aston Martin, 86
6. Haas, 50
7. Alpine, 49
8. Racing Bulls, 46
9. Williams, 17
10. Kick Sauber, 0
