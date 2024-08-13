99°F
Formula 1

Cosmo to host Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party on rooftop pool

An aerial view of the Cosmopolitan, where a 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party w ...
An aerial view of the Cosmopolitan, where a 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party will be held at the resort's Boulevard Pool. (MGM Resorts)
A news conference to announce Formula One racing’s Las Vegas Strip 2023 debut takes plac ...
A news conference to announce Formula One racing’s Las Vegas Strip 2023 debut takes place at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, De ...
Downtown Las Vegas adds more to calendar with music festival during F1
This Las Vegas Grand Prix entertainment lineup is Ludacris
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc leads Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen around turn four dur ...
What does Grand Prix CEO think of slower start to 2024 tickets sales?
From left, Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO; Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO ...
LVCVA to consider $1.7M Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket buy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 12:17 pm
 

The Cosmopolitan is getting in on the Formula One action with the addition of a watch party, located high above the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Cosmo’s Boulevard Experience, planned for the resort’s Boulevard Pool above Turn 14 of the race, is a three-day party featuring a live feed of the race broadcast on big screen TVs, with a live DJ and complimentary snacks and nonalcoholic beverage options. A cash bar and upgraded food options at concession stands will also be available for guests.

“We are elevating the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix experience by offering our guests a wider variety of activations across our portfolio,” Andrew Lanzino, vice president of citywide events strategy for MGM Resorts, said in a statement. “This year, fans can enjoy activities ranging from one-day tickets at The Cosmopolitan’s rooftop party to the incredible VIP festivities at the Bellagio Fountain Club.”

Fans will be able to purchase single-day or three day passes for the viewing party, set for Nov. 21-23, when the grand prix returns to Las Vegas for three days of Formula One action. Single-day general admission tickets are priced at $250 per person per day for Thursday and Friday and $350 per person for Saturday. Three-day general admission passes are available for $700 per person.

All prices are excluding taxes and processing fees, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, via the resort’s website.

The watch party will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, practice and qualifying rounds, and between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 23. the night of the race.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

