F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix prep ramping up, impacting traffic

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than a month away as setup work continues around the 3.8-mile street circuit.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard while the Las Vegas Grand Prix hospitality space is being constructed on Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas.

As Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix preparations ramp up, residents and tourists are likely to notice more travel issues as they navigate roads around the site of next month’s race.

Crews are preparing the course for race weekend, scheduled for Nov. 21-23. They are adding track lighting, barriers and conducting pedestrian bridge work around the 3.8-mile circuit. Public roads make up the majority of the track, which includes Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues.

Las Vegas Boulevard

Track lighting installation continues on the Strip, with nightly lane reductions planned for between midnight and 9 a.m. on the stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon. During work hours at least one lane in each direction will remain open to motorists.

The two southbound Strip lanes and sidewalk closure in front of the Bellagio continues through Nov. 20, as crews build out the Bellagio Fountain Club hospitality space for the race.

Beginning this weekend crews will install enclosures on existing pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Boulevard. That work will lead to multiple overnight closures of three pedestrian bridges.

Between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. from Sunday until Nov. 6, the pedestrian bridge linking the Cromwell and Caesars Palace will close to pedestrian traffic nightly.

From midnight to 9 a.m. Nov. 7-11, the pedestrian bridge near Mystère Dreams Avenue in front of Treasure Island to the Venetian will close to pedestrian traffic nightly.

Also between midnight and 9 a.m. Nov. 7-11, the pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard will close to pedestrian traffic nightly.

The trio of pedestrian bridges will be open outside of the overnight working hours.

Track barrier installation

Track barrier installation on Koval is completed, with operations now focused on Sands.

Through Friday, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sands will have one travel lane open in each direction, with two lanes open in each direction during the daytime hours. The driveways to Sphere will be closed and the intersection of Sands and Koval will see travel restrictions and traffic signal adjustments.

Then beginning Sunday, running Sundays through Fridays through Nov. 15, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sands will have one travel lane open in each direction, as barrier installation continues.

The Wynn to Venetian pedestrian bridge will close nightly between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., Sunday through Nov. 6.

Pedestrian bridge installation

The installation of a pedestrian bridge will close Koval at the intersection of Flamingo Road from 9 p.m. Nov. 6 through 6 a.m. Nov. 7. During the closure, access into Jay’s Market will be maintained from Flamingo Road.

RTC bus stop closures

The following Regional Transportation Commission bus stops on Koval will be closed until further notice:

Stops 1253, 1248, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1249 and 1247.

For more information on the bus stop closures, riders can visit www.rtcsnv.com/alertsanddetours or call 702-228-7433 and then press *4.

